VIP
Don't Play Their Game
UN Report Says One of the Deadliest Threats to US National Security Is...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About That Olympic Athlete Who Bashed His...
This Viral Super Bowl Halftime Story About Bad Bunny's Grammy Was Completely False
John Kasich Called Bad Bunny's Show a Celebration of Latino Culture. Did He...
Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Nuclear on Dems Over ICE Funding, Immigration, and the...
Check Out How the Media Portrayed Japan's Conservative Party's Big Election Win
Jonathan Turley Wrecks Jamelle Bouie for His Despicable Attack on Vance's Mom
Is Prime Minister Keir Starmer Going to Resign?
VIP
Gold Medal Motherhood
TMZ's Halftime Show Poll Isn't Going the Way They Hoped
Faith Over Flash
We Didn't Think Progressives Could Make LA Any Worse, but They Can
Don Lemon Defends Bad Bunny's Halftime Show While Admitting He Had No Idea...
Tipsheet

'The President’s Plan Is Working,' Scott Bessent Predicts a Booming Economy in 2026

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 09, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered an optimistic look at the economy in 2026, telling Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, that "the president's plan is working." Inflation is falling after hitting record highs under the Biden administration, and trillions of dollars in investment are pouring into the U.S. as a result of President Trump’s tariff strategy.

Advertisement

"The president's plan is working," Bessent said. "The Trump economy is delivering for the American people, that we have strong growth, and the inflation is, in fact, coming down. The past three months, inflation is 2.1 percent, close to the Federal Reserve's target. And a measure called trueflation, which is daily observations, now is below one percent. So inflation down, strong growth, stocks at a record high, and the lowest crime rate in over 100 years.

"Democrats don't want to talk about that," he added. "They want to hoot and holler."

Bessent went on to praise the trillions of dollars in investment foreign countries have pledged to pour into the United States, and revealed that American companies are building more factories at home largely because of the president’s tariff policy. 

"The president has used IEEPA to bring in trillions of dollars of investment into the U.S. Companies are now... 2025, they worked on the plans to build their factories, many have already broken ground. We're going to see record factory groundbreaking in 2026," Bessent said.

"We're out in Iowa, a few weeks ago, and John May, the president of John Deere, is building two new factories, one in Indiana and one in North Carolina. The president said, 'Why are you doing that?' and he said, 'Sir, 100 percent, your tariff policy.'"

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY INFLATION JOBS TARIFFS

The Treasury Secretary added that industrial sectors are hitting new highs in the stock market, a sign he argued means "Main Street is about to prosper."

“We’re seeing the industrial sectors under the market hit new highs,” Bessent continued. “And in my 35, 40 years on Wall Street, that tells me Wall Street is telling you that Main Street is about to prosper.”

“The stock market lives in the future," the Treasury Secretary added. "And I think we’re going to have very strong economic growth and very strong job gains and very strong real income growth.”


Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
John Kasich Called Bad Bunny's Show a Celebration of Latino Culture. Did He Read Some of the Lyrics? Amy Curtis
TMZ's Halftime Show Poll Isn't Going the Way They Hoped Amy Curtis
Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Nuclear on Dems Over ICE Funding, Immigration, and the SAVE Act Amy Curtis
Check Out How the Media Portrayed Japan's Conservative Party's Big Election Win Amy Curtis
Jonathan Turley Wrecks Jamelle Bouie for His Despicable Attack on Vance's Mom Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement