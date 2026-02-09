'The President’s Plan Is Working,' Scott Bessent Predicts a Booming Economy in 2026

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered an optimistic look at the economy in 2026, telling Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, that "the president's plan is working." Inflation is falling after hitting record highs under the Biden administration, and trillions of dollars in investment are pouring into the U.S. as a result of President Trump’s tariff strategy.

"The president's plan is working," Bessent said. "The Trump economy is delivering for the American people, that we have strong growth, and the inflation is, in fact, coming down. The past three months, inflation is 2.1 percent, close to the Federal Reserve's target. And a measure called trueflation, which is daily observations, now is below one percent. So inflation down, strong growth, stocks at a record high, and the lowest crime rate in over 100 years.

"Democrats don't want to talk about that," he added. "They want to hoot and holler."

🚨 They HATE this:



Scott Bessent says it plainly: inflation down, growth strong, stocks at records, lowest murder rate in 100+ years.



Donald Trump kept his promises, and it drives them insane. pic.twitter.com/mPD2sI5bk9 — Michael Carbonara (@MCarbonaraFL) February 9, 2026

Bessent went on to praise the trillions of dollars in investment foreign countries have pledged to pour into the United States, and revealed that American companies are building more factories at home largely because of the president’s tariff policy.

"The president has used IEEPA to bring in trillions of dollars of investment into the U.S. Companies are now... 2025, they worked on the plans to build their factories, many have already broken ground. We're going to see record factory groundbreaking in 2026," Bessent said.

"We're out in Iowa, a few weeks ago, and John May, the president of John Deere, is building two new factories, one in Indiana and one in North Carolina. The president said, 'Why are you doing that?' and he said, 'Sir, 100 percent, your tariff policy.'"

President Trump’s tariff policies are leading to record factory groundbreakings here in the United States, which will provide manufacturing jobs across America.



It is Main Street’s turn to prosper, and thanks to @POTUS’ tariffs we have laid the foundations for a lasting blue… pic.twitter.com/VlpzB2nD1D — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) February 8, 2026

The Treasury Secretary added that industrial sectors are hitting new highs in the stock market, a sign he argued means "Main Street is about to prosper."

“We’re seeing the industrial sectors under the market hit new highs,” Bessent continued. “And in my 35, 40 years on Wall Street, that tells me Wall Street is telling you that Main Street is about to prosper.”

“The stock market lives in the future," the Treasury Secretary added. "And I think we’re going to have very strong economic growth and very strong job gains and very strong real income growth.”





