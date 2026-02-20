FBI Had to Slap Down CBS News Over This Fake News Piece About Kash Patel
Rep. Becca Balint Admits What We've All Known About Illegal Immigrants and Voting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 20, 2026 1:30 PM
Rep. Becca Balint Admits What We've All Known About Illegal Immigrants and Voting
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

Democratic Rep. Becca Balint admitted what many of us have known for ages: illegal immigrants are voting in U.S. elections. She not only says that out loud, but she goes on to justify and defend this abuse of our electoral system (probably because it benefits Democrats).

"The whole premise of the SAVE Act is to prevent folks from voting illegally, people who are not citizens, but we know that it's just a minuscule, minuscule number of people," Balint said.

Just the other day, Politico made a similar admission, also justifying illegal immigrants voting in our elections because it's such a "rare" thing.

The only acceptable number of illegal immigrants voting in our elections is zero, of course.

But, as always, Democrats go through the same steps on news cycles like this. First, the Left will say it's not happening. Then they'll say it's a "right-wing conspiracy." Next, they'll say it might be happening, but it's rare. The fourth and final stage of this cycle is when the Left admits, "Yeah, this is happening and it's a good thing. You're the problem for noticing."

We're somewhere between steps two and three on this.

For every illegal immigrant who is caught voting, there are probably dozens we haven't caught.

Democrats have the audacity to call themselves the "defenders of democracy" while they tolerate this.

While she says it's a minuscule number of illegals voting, she also said that a minuscule number of women being unable to prove their citizenship is enough to derail the SAVE Act and protect our elections.

"We're still fighting very hard against this. It is working its way through Congress, but we have to continue to be so loud about this, and women in particular will have an additional burden placed on them if you are married and changed your name when you were married," Balint said.

She's lying about women to keep that "minuscule" number of illegals voting.

That is the only acceptable number and the Democrats who fight against it are a problem.

"Homicides are a minuscule number, so we really don't need these laws against murder."

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

