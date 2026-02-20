Here's What President Trump Had to Say About the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling

Today, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration's tariff policy, dealing a blow to the President's economic agenda. The President still has options under the Trade Act of 1974, including Sections 122 and 310. Section 122 allows the president to impose temporary tariffs of up to 15 percent for up to 150 days without Congress, while Section 310 allows tariffs in the case of unfair trade practices by foreign nations.

President Trump called the decision a "disgrace" earlier.

President Trump called the decision a "disgrace" earlier.

Here's more:

President Donald Trump has reportedly reacted to the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision that ruled he does not have the authority to levy sweeping tariffs under a specific emergency powers law. A source outside the Trump administration told Fox News that an aide came into the closed-door White House breakfast with governors and handed Trump a note about the Supreme Court ruling. The source said Trump "called it a disgrace, and then he went on with the remarks."

In his dissent, Justice Kavanaugh said the court didn't rule on whether America has to reimburse the money collected from tariffs, but noted that the process is "likely to be a mess." Fox News reported that the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) issued a statement that read, "Our preliminary estimate suggests that, absent alternative executive or legislative action to replace the tariffs, this ruling could increase projected deficits by about $2 trillion over the next decade."







President Trump also spoke from the White House about the ruling.

"The Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," President Trump said. "When you read the dissenting opinions, there's no way that anyone can argue against them."



"This was an important case to me, more as a symbol of economic national security," President Trump said. "The good news is there are methods, practices...and statutes...that are even stronger than the IEEPA tariffs available to me as President of the United States."

He said foreign nations are "ecstatic" about ripping us off.







He also said the tariffs led to peace.











"Tariffs have likewise been used to end five of the eight wars," President Trump continued. "The Prime Minister of Pakistan said yesterday at the great meeting that we had...President Trump could have saved 35 million lives."



"But other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones the court wrongly rejected," President Trump said. "The Court said I'm not even allowed to charge one dollar...to any country under IEEPA. Not one dollar. I assume to protect other countries, certainly not the United States of America."

President Trump cited Justice Kavanaugh's dissent as grounds for his alternative plan on tariffs. "'Numerous other federal statutes authorize the president to impose tariffs and might justify most, if not all, of the tariffs issued in this case,'" President Trump said, reading from Kavanaugh's dissent. Trump then mentioned the Tariff Act of 1974 and other Acts that would be grounds for the imposition of tariffs going forward.



Trump said the Court's decision made the President's power on tariffs "crystal clear" going forward.



President Trump said he would move to sign executive orders under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the aformentioned Trade Act of 1974, and the Tariff Act of 1930.



He said the ruling made the President's tariff authority "more powerful" and "more crystal clear."

"Effective immediately, all national security tariffs under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs remain in place," President Trump added.



And a ten percent global tariff.



"Today I will sign an order to impose a ten percent global tariff under Section 122, over and above our normal tariffs already being charged," President Trump said, "and we're also initiating several Section 301 and other investigations to protect our country from unfair trading practices of other countries and companies. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

When asked about reimbursing the tariffs, President Trump noted that the Supreme Court didn't address the issue of returning the tariff revenue to companies and countries, saying, "We'll end up being in court for the next five years."

