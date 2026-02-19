NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting

Yesterday, Townhall reported that North Carolina Republican Aaron Marin's home was hit with bullets in what police described as a drive-by shooting. Marin, the only Republican who is running for the Mecklenburg County Commission District 1, told local media he believed he was targeted in the shooting. Thankfully, no one was hurt, even though Marin's wife and children were at home at the time of the shooting.

Now, police are confirming that Marin was the target of the drive-by.

🚨#BREAKING: Local police have just confirmed that the shooting of a Republican County Commissioner's home in Charlotte NC was a TARGETED ATTACK.



Aaron Marin was inside his home with his wife and children when 7-10 SHOTS WERE FIRED AT HIS HOME!!!



Bullet holes can be seen in… pic.twitter.com/AtUJxCrwT5 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 19, 2026

Here's more from WBTV:

Three days after the shooting, on Thursday, Feb. 19, police said the attack appeared to be “targeted in nature” and did not seem to be a random act of violence. Officers said they found shell casings in the roadway, and Marin showed WBTV where bullets had struck his cars, a basketball hoop backboard, and a tree. “We called the police immediately, and they found all these shells outside on our driveway, and we realized that this was immediately targeted,” Marin recalled. Marin said he does not know why he would be targeted and does not want to speculate, but the situation has left him and his family shaken.

According to WBTV, the FBI is also assisting the Huntersville Police Department with the investigation. The Huntersville Police Department also issued a statement about the shooting on Facebook. That statement read:

On Monday, February 16, 2026, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Huntersville Police officers responded to multiple calls reporting gunshots in the 16600 block of Green Farm Road.

Upon arrival, officers located spent shell casings in the roadway and several vehicles in a residential driveway that sustained damage consistent with gunfire. The residence was occupied at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Based on preliminary investigative findings, detectives believe this incident was targeted in nature and does not appear to be a random act of violence. The homeowner is a candidate in a local political race. Out of an abundance of caution and in the early stages of the investigation, the Huntersville Police Department initiated coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to assess any potential federal nexus, in addition to applicable state charges under North Carolina law, including N.C.G.S. § 14-34.1, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives, along with the FBI, are continuing to collect and analyze evidence and follow all viable leads.

The Huntersville Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of our community. Incidents involving gunfire in residential neighborhoods are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective G. Aron at 704-464-5517 or garon@huntersville.org. Information may also be provided anonymously through North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Democrats are the party of violence. Its what they do. If they can’t cheat to win, they will try to murder their opponents. https://t.co/1rUcBGTRTt — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) February 19, 2026

At the very least, they're trying to intimidate Republicans from running for office. But they're the "defenders of democracy." Or something.

This is the reality Democrats deny the existence of. It would be a shame if this went viral. https://t.co/yscl1c9NrN — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 19, 2026

They will deny that this happened. Then they'll say it happened, but it's rare. Then they'll say it's happening and it's a good thing.

It should go without saying that such violence has no place in a healthy political system. The perpetrators, when caught, should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

