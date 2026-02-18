VIP
The Death of Cross-Examination
CNN Guest Has Found This Narrative to Be Supremely Boring..And That Was Just the Beginning
Here's Another Lib Female Meltdown...and It's a Doozy
Bloomberg Reporter Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Presser With Hungarian PM
Schrödinger's Trans Women
Check Out How Nashville Jacked Up Property Taxes for One Local Business
Olympian Who Bashed Trump Over LGBTQ Rights Is Out of Medal Contention
Mamdani's Solution to City's Budget Shortfall Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Anti-ICE Groups Have Found a New Way to 'Resist' Federal Immigration Laws
Who Taught Teachers’ Unions to Stop Teaching?
They'll Never Learn
Restore Upward Mobility by Restoring the Dream of Home Ownership
California’s Gasoline Prices Aren’t a Jones Act Problem — They’re a California Policy Problem
AI Companies Aren’t Our Masters, Yet
Tipsheet

This North Carolina Republican Believes His Home Was Targeted in a Drive-By Shooting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 18, 2026 9:00 AM
This North Carolina Republican Believes His Home Was Targeted in a Drive-By Shooting
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Aaron Marin is running for the Mecklenburg County Commission District 1. He's the only Republican in the race and now he's saying his home was targeted by an unknown shooter. Was this an act of political violence?

Police discovered shell casings in Marin's driveway.

"This is happening in our community, in Huntersville," Marin told local media. "In what appears to be a safe neighborhood. Today, I don't feel safe to be standing right here in front of you on this street. Our kids don't feel safe to be here. We don't feel safe to play in our driveway anymore. It is disturbing what we have experienced."

Reporter Joe Bruno said Huntersville police are trying to figure out the circumstances around this shooting, but they have classified it as a "drive-by." Marin and another neighbor have provided police with Ring camera footage to help identify and catch the suspect(s).

According to WCNC, Marin later said in a social media post that he believes he was deliberately targeted.

"By God's grace, we are all safe and unharmed — but as a husband and father, there are no words to describe the shock of hearing gunfire directed at your home," Marin wrote. "Violence has no place in our community or in our political process. Differences must be resolved peacefully, through dialogue and the democratic process — not through violence."

