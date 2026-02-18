This North Carolina Republican Believes His Home Was Targeted in a Drive-By Shooting

Aaron Marin is running for the Mecklenburg County Commission District 1. He's the only Republican in the race and now he's saying his home was targeted by an unknown shooter. Was this an act of political violence?

A Republican County Commissioner in Charlotte NC just had 7-10 SHOTS FIRED AT HIS HOME WHILE HIS WIFE AND KIDS WERE INSIDE!!!



Bullet holes can be seen in trees, cars, mailbox, and his kid's basketball hoop.



He says he was DELIBERATELY TARGETED and his kids are… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 18, 2026

Police discovered shell casings in Marin's driveway.

"This is happening in our community, in Huntersville," Marin told local media. "In what appears to be a safe neighborhood. Today, I don't feel safe to be standing right here in front of you on this street. Our kids don't feel safe to be here. We don't feel safe to play in our driveway anymore. It is disturbing what we have experienced."

Reporter Joe Bruno said Huntersville police are trying to figure out the circumstances around this shooting, but they have classified it as a "drive-by." Marin and another neighbor have provided police with Ring camera footage to help identify and catch the suspect(s).

According to WCNC, Marin later said in a social media post that he believes he was deliberately targeted.

"By God's grace, we are all safe and unharmed — but as a husband and father, there are no words to describe the shock of hearing gunfire directed at your home," Marin wrote. "Violence has no place in our community or in our political process. Differences must be resolved peacefully, through dialogue and the democratic process — not through violence."

