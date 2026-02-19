What Do the Dems Do After They’ve Done Their Worst and It Flops?
What Do the Dems Do After They’ve Done Their Worst and It Flops?
Tipsheet

French President Macron Has a Very Negative View of Free Speech

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 19, 2026 7:00 AM
French President Macron Has a Very Negative View of Free Speech
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Left, both in America and globally, has made it very clear they're not fans of free speech. Why? Because it's a threat to their power and control so, under the guise of banning "misinformation" and "hate speech," they seek to censor, restrict, and punish flagrant acts of free speech.

Of course, these are the same people who believe some men can become women, and who allow Leftists to say vile things about anyone who is remotely conservative. 

French President Emmanuel Macron went one step further, calling free speech "bulls***."

At least they don't hide it.

Yes.

Whoever Macron and his elite buddies like. That's who.

That's exactly what this is about: allowing speech the elites like Macron like, speech that supports their agenda, and silencing those who question, criticize, or challenge them.

Removing anonymity from social media is a gateway to persecution and tyranny. Just look at what they do to Facebook users who post things of which the government doesn't approve.

As Americans, we should give thanks every day for the First Amendment. It's the only thing standing between us and an Orwellian future.

