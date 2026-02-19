French President Macron Has a Very Negative View of Free Speech

The Left, both in America and globally, has made it very clear they're not fans of free speech. Why? Because it's a threat to their power and control so, under the guise of banning "misinformation" and "hate speech," they seek to censor, restrict, and punish flagrant acts of free speech.

Of course, these are the same people who believe some men can become women, and who allow Leftists to say vile things about anyone who is remotely conservative.

French President Emmanuel Macron went one step further, calling free speech "bulls***."

BREAKING: France President Macron says Free Speech is Bull Sh!t.



"Free speech is a pure bullsh!t if nobody knows how you are guided through this so-called free speech, especially when it is to be guided from one hated speech to another hated speech."



pic.twitter.com/OQ3wrtexOr — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 18, 2026

At least they don't hide it.

Macron is the enemy. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 18, 2026

Yes.

So under Macron’s model, who PRECISELY gets to determine what speech is ‘hateful’ and what speech isn’t?



All such speech controls invariably become politicized weaponry aimed at silencing valid criticism of the party in power. — That Guy, Fawkes (@ThatF95046) February 18, 2026

Whoever Macron and his elite buddies like. That's who.

Free Speech is ALL speech. If the Government, and tyrants like French moron Macron, get to decide what ‘speech’ is allowed and not allowed, they will ALWAYS choose the ‘speech’ that supports government and silence the speech that questions government. https://t.co/SXa9cIf47K — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) February 18, 2026

That's exactly what this is about: allowing speech the elites like Macron like, speech that supports their agenda, and silencing those who question, criticize, or challenge them.

This is the European attitude to free speech. It’s why there’s currently a push to de-anonymise social media. https://t.co/RJ6rOG7OYh — Keith Redmond (@ExCllrRedmond) February 18, 2026

Removing anonymity from social media is a gateway to persecution and tyranny. Just look at what they do to Facebook users who post things of which the government doesn't approve.

As Americans, we should give thanks every day for the First Amendment. It's the only thing standing between us and an Orwellian future.

