Seattle's Socialist Barista Mayor Shows She's Ill-Prepared for Her First Real Job

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 19, 2026 12:00 PM
Seattle's Socialist Barista Mayor Shows She's Ill-Prepared for Her First Real Job
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle recently elected a socialist barista as Mayor, and it's going about as well as you would expect. Instead of focusing on governing, taxes, or cleaning up the city, Mayor Katie Wilson moved to classify the investigation of Somali fraudsters as "hate crimes," vowed to unilaterally ban grocery stores from leaving her city, and proposed a tax on companies with empty office buildings in Seattle.

Her first big address as Mayor was the State of the City address. Her staff sent out invitations with no date, so those had to be resent (on the taxpayer's dime, of course). And when Wilson was giving her address, it was clear she was grossly unprepared.

She spent most of the start of the speech playing with her microphone, telling the audience, "I don't think I've ever talked for as long as I'm going to talk, so we'll see how it goes."

Then we're not sure if she was directing someone with a teleprompter or what, but Wilson asked someone in the crowd to move, it seems.

Like most socialists, Wilson is wealthy, and her parents, who live in New York, have been paying her bills while she works as a barista. Perhaps "white privilege" is a real thing.

Probably. Socialists don't want competency or substance, after all.

And they find themselves shocked when they do.

Yes, it is.

You get the government you vote for, and sometimes that's not a good thing. Seattle, like NYC, is going to learn the hard way that electing socialists creates nothing but chaos.

