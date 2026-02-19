Another Illegal Immigrant Semi Driver Caused a Fatal Crash in Indiana

Yesterday, there was a fatal crash in Hendricks County, Indiana. A semi-truck ran a red light on eastbound US 36, striking a northbound pickup truck. That truck was pushed across a grass median, where it hit another car that was waiting to make a left-hand turn.

The driver of the pickup truck, 64-year-old Terry Schultz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, Fox News' Bill Melugin is reporting that "multiple federal law enforcement sources" are saying that semi-truck driver was an illegal alien.

I am hearing from multiple federal law enforcement sources that this semi-truck driver who allegedly ran a red light and killed a man in Indiana yesterday is an Indian illegal alien. More details to come. https://t.co/x7Hp8wM995 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2026

This is just the latest fatality in a string of crashes involving illegal immigrants who were given CDLs in blue states, and the second one in Indiana this month.

Back on February 5, Townhall reported that four members of the Indiana Amish community were killed when a truck driven by a Kyrgyzstan national named Bekzhan Beishekeev, who hit the vehicle the Amish men were riding in head-on.

Just yesterday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the Transportation Department was cracking down on "CDL mills," writing on X that "unqualified drivers DO NOT BELONG on our roads."

We’re putting the brakes on CDL mills 🛑



Unqualified drivers DO NOT BELONG on our roads, and we’re holding the industry to a higher standard!



The buck stops HERE 🇺🇸🚚https://t.co/wKOnOaLehb — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 18, 2026

Angela Ganote, the local reporter who first broke the story about the crash, said it's hard for local reporters to get confirmation of facts.

It is so hard for local reporters to get confirmed facts. But we try. I still have heard nothing on the semi driver, his name, where is he right now, is he facing charges?

No idea. https://t.co/yEaypgFArx — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) February 19, 2026

And not a single Democrat will express sympathy or policy changes in the wake of yet another completely preventable crash.

More death and destruction by a Democrat endorsed illegal alien truck driver. https://t.co/ULBWv6gEC1 — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) February 19, 2026

How many more American lives have to be lost before Democrats stop tolerating illegal immigrants getting behind the wheel of semi-trucks?

