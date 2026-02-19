What Do the Dems Do After They’ve Done Their Worst and It Flops?
Stephen Colbert Hates Black Women and Other Universal Truths
Guess What Religious Holiday Democrats Forgot to Recognize
Here's Another Victim of Mayor Brandon Johnson's War on ShotSpotter
A Wisconsin Middle School Just Violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Has Been Arrested. Here's What We Know.
French President Macron Has a Very Negative View of Free Speech
AI – AI – O
NBC Poll Finds Declining Support for Trump's Immigration Agenda — Blame NBC
Western Civilization Will Disintegrate Without Truth
Too Big to Fail, Too Big to Care
What Should President Trump Say at His State of the Union on Tuesday?
Why Repealing the Endangerment Finding Is a Triumph for Science, Jobs, and American Families
Why Is the Federal Government Fundraising for Political Orgs – and Mostly Benefiting One Political Party?
Tipsheet

Another Illegal Immigrant Semi Driver Caused a Fatal Crash in Indiana

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 19, 2026 9:45 AM
Another Illegal Immigrant Semi Driver Caused a Fatal Crash in Indiana
Coconino County via AP

Yesterday, there was a fatal crash in Hendricks County, Indiana. A semi-truck ran a red light on eastbound US 36, striking a northbound pickup truck. That truck was pushed across a grass median, where it hit another car that was waiting to make a left-hand turn.

The driver of the pickup truck, 64-year-old Terry Schultz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, Fox News' Bill Melugin is reporting that "multiple federal law enforcement sources" are saying that semi-truck driver was an illegal alien.

This is just the latest fatality in a string of crashes involving illegal immigrants who were given CDLs in blue states, and the second one in Indiana this month.

Back on February 5, Townhall reported that four members of the Indiana Amish community were killed when a truck driven by a Kyrgyzstan national named Bekzhan Beishekeev, who hit the vehicle the Amish men were riding in head-on. 

Just yesterday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the Transportation Department was cracking down on "CDL mills," writing on X that "unqualified drivers DO NOT BELONG on our roads."

FOX NEWS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION INDIANA SEAN DUFFY

Angela Ganote, the local reporter who first broke the story about the crash, said it's hard for local reporters to get confirmation of facts.

And not a single Democrat will express sympathy or policy changes in the wake of yet another completely preventable crash.

How many more American lives have to be lost before Democrats stop tolerating illegal immigrants getting behind the wheel of semi-trucks?

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

