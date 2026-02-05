Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set...
Another Biden Migrant Driver Has Killed People on the Roads

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 05, 2026 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This story is absolutely tragic and supremely infuriating: another one of Joe Biden’s migrant drivers wiped out a car carrying four passengers in Indiana. They were reportedly members of the Amish community. The details behind the crash are equally mind-numbing—how does one swerve into oncoming traffic? That’s basic driver’s education; you don’t do it. The driver is from s**thole Kyrgyzstan, where obviously no one knows how to drive. Fox News’ Bill Melugin has more:

DHS confirms to Fox News that a semi-truck driver arrested for causing a head on crash in Indiana that killed 4 people on Tuesday is a Kygryzstani national who entered the US via the Biden administration's CBP One cell phone app on 12/19/2023 at the Nogales, AZ port of entry, and was released into the US via parole by the Biden admin.  

Police say 30-year-old Bekzhan Beishekeev was driving on SR 67 in Jay County, Indiana when he didn’t stop for another slowed semi-truck, swerving instead into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into a van, killing four people, several of whom were reportedly Amish, according to local media.  

ICE records show Beishekeev is now in ICE custody, meaning local law enforcement honored a detainer and already handed him over. 

A reminder, the Biden era CBP One cell phone app allowed 50,000 to 60,000 otherwise inadmissible aliens to enter the US legally every month for two year humanitarian parole grants. President Trump terminated the program the day he was inaugurated, and has since turned it into a self deportation app.

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN INDIANA JOE BIDEN

This was a preventable tragedy, but Democrats and their need to import the third world for political purposes at the expense of American citizens has led to horrific results. And this isn’t the first time some migrant driver who didn’t know what he was doing has killed people on the roads.  

Deport them all. 

