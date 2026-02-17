Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs
Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tourn...
Politico Just Admitted Non-Citizens Do Vote in Our Elections
Politico Just Admitted Non-Citizens Do Vote in Our Elections
Rep. Randy Fine Just Put Ro Khanna in the Dog House
Rep. Randy Fine Just Put Ro Khanna in the Dog House
Is the Minneapolis City Council Going to Punish Businesses That Accommodated ICE?
Is the Minneapolis City Council Going to Punish Businesses That Accommodated ICE?
Rep. McBride Can't Even Bring Himself to Say 'Boogeymen'
Rep. McBride Can't Even Bring Himself to Say 'Boogeymen'
Lie-a-Watha Strikes Again! Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Tell the Truth About Tesla Paying Taxes
Lie-a-Watha Strikes Again! Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Tell the Truth About Tesla Paying Taxe...
This Chinese Olympic Traitor Failed to Win Gold in Italy
This Chinese Olympic Traitor Failed to Win Gold in Italy
VIP
Democrats' Dogged Defense of Islam
Democrats' Dogged Defense of Islam
Check Out This Poetry Eric Swalwell Penned in College
Check Out This Poetry Eric Swalwell Penned in College
Did You See How the Left Is Spinning the Death of a Georgia Women Hit by a Car Driven by an Illegal?
Did You See How the Left Is Spinning the Death of a...
CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why.
CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why.
Scott Jennings Torches Dems’ Munich Showing, Says Rubio ‘Gave the Speech of a Lifetime’
Scott Jennings Torches Dems’ Munich Showing, Says Rubio ‘Gave the Speech of a...
Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This Decades Ago
Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This...
Tipsheet

Here's President Trump's Statement on the Passing of Jesse Jackson

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 17, 2026 10:50 AM
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Passing of Jesse Jackson
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson died earlier today at the age of 84. He'd been hospitalized last fall with complications related to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a degenerative neurological condition that Jackson was diagnosed with a decade ago.

Advertisement

President Trump has now issued a statement on Jackson's passing.

"The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and 'street smarts.'"

"He was very generous — Someone who truly loved people! Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way," the post continued. "I provided office space for him and his Rainbow Coalition, for years, in the Trump building at 40 Wall Street; Responded to his request for help in getting CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM passed and signed when no other President would even try; Single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), which Jesse loved, but also which other Presidents would not do; Responded to Jesse's support for Opportunity Zones, the single most successful economic development package yet approved for Black businessmen/women, and much more."

Recommended

Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This Decades Ago Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

BARACK OBAMA CIVIL RIGHTS DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUTH SOCIAL

"Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him," President Trump wrote. "He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed!"

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This Decades Ago Dmitri Bolt
Rep. Randy Fine Just Put Ro Khanna in the Dog House Amy Curtis
Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs Kurt Schlichter
Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on X Before the Attack Matt Vespa
Is the Minneapolis City Council Going to Punish Businesses That Accommodated ICE? Amy Curtis
Lie-a-Watha Strikes Again! Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Tell the Truth About Tesla Paying Taxes Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This Decades Ago Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement