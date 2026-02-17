Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs
Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs
Tipsheet

Rep. McBride Can't Even Bring Himself to Say 'Boogeymen'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 17, 2026 10:30 AM
Rep. McBride Can't Even Bring Himself to Say 'Boogeymen'
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Not only did Rep. McBride headline a panel on "women's rights" this week, something for which he was widely praised by the Left including Hillary Clinton, he can't even bring himself to say the gendered colloquial term "boogeymen." Instead, McBride corrected himself, changing it to "boogeypeople."

"And a strongman's greatest asset is scarcity," McBride said. "When there is scarcity in jobs, when there is scarcity of opportunity, they pick boogeymen — or in this case boogeypeople — and they blame them."

Scarcity is a real thing. It's part of the economic principle of "supply and demand." And haven't Leftists told us for years that natural resources are scarce and finite, so that they must control where we live, what we drive, and how we eat? Now, suddenly, scarcity isn't a thing?

Is that what he's saying?

It's just like how the Canadian authorities refused to call the transgender gunman who killed students last week a "gunman" and instead called him a "gunperson."

No, no, "boogywomen" isn't trans-inclusive. That would be "boogey-egg-producers."

It's like we're living in an Babylon Bee article.

On the upside, the overwhelming number of Muslim migrants Europe has welcomed will render the trans issue moot.

Yeah, as an aside, it's weird how the Democrats aren't talking about the economy anymore, huh?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

