Rep. McBride Can't Even Bring Himself to Say 'Boogeymen'

Not only did Rep. McBride headline a panel on "women's rights" this week, something for which he was widely praised by the Left including Hillary Clinton, he can't even bring himself to say the gendered colloquial term "boogeymen." Instead, McBride corrected himself, changing it to "boogeypeople."

Advertisement

Democrat Rep. Tim McBride, a man pretending to be a woman, corrects himself for saying "boogeymen" instead of "boogeypeople."



No, this is not a joke.pic.twitter.com/J8UqqnTIi4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 16, 2026

"And a strongman's greatest asset is scarcity," McBride said. "When there is scarcity in jobs, when there is scarcity of opportunity, they pick boogeymen — or in this case boogeypeople — and they blame them."

Scarcity is a real thing. It's part of the economic principle of "supply and demand." And haven't Leftists told us for years that natural resources are scarce and finite, so that they must control where we live, what we drive, and how we eat? Now, suddenly, scarcity isn't a thing?

Is that what he's saying?

Boogie people? I mean, you just can't make this stuff up. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 16, 2026

It's just like how the Canadian authorities refused to call the transgender gunman who killed students last week a "gunman" and instead called him a "gunperson."

Boogeypeople implies boogeywomen🤨 — Taki (@TakiVan1) February 16, 2026

No, no, "boogywomen" isn't trans-inclusive. That would be "boogey-egg-producers."

How is this not satire!? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/xN8JgNmzdR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 16, 2026

It's like we're living in an Babylon Bee article.

What does many discussions of trans people have to do with security? This conference is supposed to be about security, right? Europe is being invaded, the US is being rotted out from within trying to undo an invasion, and leftists are talking about tucking their d*cks back. https://t.co/EtWgvXOZcW — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 16, 2026

On the upside, the overwhelming number of Muslim migrants Europe has welcomed will render the trans issue moot.

Yeah, as an aside, it's weird how the Democrats aren't talking about the economy anymore, huh?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.