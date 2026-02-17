An Illegal Immigrant Tried to Drown a Woman in Florida

Here's another example of the violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants in America, as authorities in florida say an illegal from Venezuela tried to drown a Florida woman on the beach, in broad daylight.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Saed Al Gonzalez, an illegal alien from Venezuela, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities say he randomly tried to drown a woman on a Florida beach in broad daylight.



pic.twitter.com/hyzBVEwF9q — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 17, 2026

Here's more:

A 26-year-old undocumented immigrant from Venezuela is facing an attempted first-degree premeditated murder charge after Martin County deputies say he attacked a woman on Stuart Beach and repeatedly held her head underwater, believing he had killed her. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek identified the suspect as Said Alexander Hernandez-Gonzalez, a Port St. Lucie resident whose work visa expired and who is now in the country illegally. “This is an extremely alarming case,” Budensiek said. “Random acts of violence like this are some of the most difficult crimes to solve — and that’s exactly what this was.” The woman was walking on the beach, on the phone with her sister, when she was attacked by Gonzalez. Authorities say Gonzalez pulled her hair, grabbed her neck, and forced her head underwater in the ocean.

"She was trying to time her breaths, pick her head up, get a breath," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said. "But he continued to fight with her until she went unconscious. And the next thing she recalled was waking up, kind of laying on the beach, half in and half out of the water.

Police also say Gonzalez threw the woman's phone in the water so she had to walk a mile for help after regaining consciousness. They later arrested Gonzalez when responding to a call about a suicidal man.

Budensiek said Gonzalez expressed no remorse for the attack after learning the woman was alive. "His response was, 'No I don't feel nothing,'" Budensiek told the media.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder. He is being held without bond at the Martin County Jail.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.