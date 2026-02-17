Gavin Newsom Vows to Combat the 'Climate Crisis'

It's been a rough week for Gavin Newsom, who tried to attack Ted Cruz after Cruz rightly called Gavin "historically illiterate." Newsom took that to mean Cruz thinks he couldn't read, and Newsom hid behind his dyslexia to condemn Cruz. Of course, being "historically illiterate" has nothing to do with the ability to read and everything to do with understanding history.

Advertisement

Gavin can't grasp that, however. Then again, he's the guy who sees Nazi-coded symbols in standard-issue federal gear, so it's understandable.

Nazi-coded.



Nazi coated. pic.twitter.com/q8l8vKSdbU — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 21, 2026

Now Newsom's getting dragged for saying he won't let the "climate crisis destroy our planet."

I refuse to sit back and watch the climate crisis destroy our planet.



California will keep showing up, pushing forward, and proving that a safer, more sustainable world is possible. pic.twitter.com/3fLAsjKyfV — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) February 16, 2026

We've seen how you managed "safer" and "sustainable" in California, and it looks like massive wildfires, unreliable power grids, and skyrocketing energy costs. Hard pass.

Governor,



If California ceased all emissions today, it would only reduce the projected global mean surface temperature by a hundredth of a degree Celsius by 2100.



That's the scientific way of saying that you have essentially no control over the climate. pic.twitter.com/wMs6gzKwr7 — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) February 17, 2026

The control, of course, is the point.

It's never been about cooling the surface temperature, but about installing Marxism under the veil of "environmentalism."

As you fly around the world on a private jet to ANY conference that will have you. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) February 16, 2026

Hundreds of private jets landed in San Francisco for the Super Bowl. Weird how that was okay.

Yet you ban nuclear.



I don’t believe you. pic.twitter.com/0jSXNpUQTJ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 16, 2026

Anyone who is talking about a sustainable future without nuclear is not serious.

The rest of us refuse to sit back and watch liars like you keep hyping this made-up “crisis.” pic.twitter.com/KEgkkzREhL — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) February 17, 2026

The Left has been saying the world was going to end since this writer was in kindergarten in 1988. She notices she's still here and Florida isn't underwater. It's almost like they're lying.

How much jet fuel did you burn through flying to Munich and back? Was that on the taxpayer bill? I bet it was. How’s that help us with the “climate crisis?” — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 17, 2026

Advertisement

He's (D)ifferent.

Gavin Newsom is getting every penny out of that $200,000 taxpayer funded photographer. https://t.co/4TwHZUMdTi pic.twitter.com/fJLXlqC9yr — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 16, 2026

Heh.

You are the crisis. You import oil from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the Amazon, and the Bahamas, despite committing to go net-zero (a disastrous policy).



You’ve made living in California, my beloved home state, so inhospitable that many people have left and don’t plan to return. https://t.co/4g96yqOxkS — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 17, 2026

And now he wants to turn all of America into California.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.