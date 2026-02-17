VIP
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Vows to Combat the 'Climate Crisis'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 17, 2026 2:30 PM
Gavin Newsom Vows to Combat the 'Climate Crisis'
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool

It's been a rough week for Gavin Newsom, who tried to attack Ted Cruz after Cruz rightly called Gavin "historically illiterate." Newsom took that to mean Cruz thinks he couldn't read, and Newsom hid behind his dyslexia to condemn Cruz. Of course, being "historically illiterate" has nothing to do with the ability to read and everything to do with understanding history. 

Gavin can't grasp that, however. Then again, he's the guy who sees Nazi-coded symbols in standard-issue federal gear, so it's understandable.

Now Newsom's getting dragged for saying he won't let the "climate crisis destroy our planet."

We've seen how you managed "safer" and "sustainable" in California, and it looks like massive wildfires, unreliable power grids, and skyrocketing energy costs. Hard pass.

You Won't Believe the Voter Fraud Nick Shirley Uncovered in CA: One Woman's Dog Voted in Two Elections Dmitri Bolt
CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE GAVIN NEWSOM MARXISM TED CRUZ

The control, of course, is the point.

It's never been about cooling the surface temperature, but about installing Marxism under the veil of "environmentalism."

Hundreds of private jets landed in San Francisco for the Super Bowl. Weird how that was okay.

Anyone who is talking about a sustainable future without nuclear is not serious.

The Left has been saying the world was going to end since this writer was in kindergarten in 1988. She notices she's still here and Florida isn't underwater. It's almost like they're lying.

He's (D)ifferent.

Heh.

And now he wants to turn all of America into California.

