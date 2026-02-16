Rolling Stone Wonders Why Apple Hasn't Streamed This Widely-Mocked Show Yet

VIP
The Epstein Files Are an IQ Test
The Epstein Files Are an IQ Test
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal
Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95
Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95
The Left Is Lying (Again) About Miscarriages and Abortion Laws
The Left Is Lying (Again) About Miscarriages and Abortion Laws
Chicago Area Teacher Forced to Resign for Supporting ICE Speaks Out
Chicago Area Teacher Forced to Resign for Supporting ICE Speaks Out
Hillary Clinton Lied About Deportations Under Her Husband and Obama
Hillary Clinton Lied About Deportations Under Her Husband and Obama
VIP
Gavin Newsom Thinks It’s Racist to Criticize Islam. That's the Real War on Women.
Gavin Newsom Thinks It’s Racist to Criticize Islam. That's the Real War on...
The United Nations Gets Community Noted for Misleading Post on Child Marriage
The United Nations Gets Community Noted for Misleading Post on Child Marriage
My Days of Not Taking CNN Seriously Are Coming to a Middle
My Days of Not Taking CNN Seriously Are Coming to a Middle
VIP
Armed Protestors Take Issue With Trump's Post-Alex Pretti Comments
Armed Protestors Take Issue With Trump's Post-Alex Pretti Comments
Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Blast Newsom's Presidential Tour in Munich
Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Blast Newsom's Presidential Tour in Munich
A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors.
A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking...
These Far-Left Journos Tried Pressuring Jeffries Into Supporting Abolishing ICE. It Didn't Go Well.
These Far-Left Journos Tried Pressuring Jeffries Into Supporting Abolishing ICE. It Didn't...
Left-Wing Activist Says She Reported High School TPUSA Event to CPS Over 'Safety' Concerns
Left-Wing Activist Says She Reported High School TPUSA Event to CPS Over 'Safety'...
Tipsheet

Rolling Stone Wonders Why Apple Hasn't Streamed This Widely-Mocked Show Yet

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 16, 2026 11:00 AM
Rolling Stone Wonders Why Apple Hasn't Streamed This Widely-Mocked Show Yet
Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP, File

On September 23, Apple TV+ announced it was delaying the release of "The Savant," starring Jessica Chastain. Chastain was slated to play an "undercover investigator" looking into "online hate groups." The show was announced at the end of August, shortly before the assassination of Charlie Kirk. This led many, including this writer, to speculate about who the "villain" in the show was based on.

Advertisement

They weren't the only ones rethinking programming. After Kirk's death, "South Park" also temporarily pulled an episode featuring Kirk and delayed a September episode

The only good thing that came out of "The Savant" was the memes, which were plentiful and funny. But now Rolling Stone is wondering why Apple TV+ hasn't released the show yet.

Here's more:

Three days before Jessica Chastain’s limited series The Savant was set to premiere last September, Apple TV abruptly postponed the show in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date,” the streamer said. 

Now, nearly five months later, neither the streaming service nor any of the primary players involved in the show have offered any clarity about its fate. 

Questions around the miniseries resurfaced after Apple held a press event earlier this month in Santa Monica announcing a slate of new shows, original films, and returning series for the upcoming year. The Savant was absent from the list.

It’s an unusual and near-unprecedented months-long delay, especially for a project backed by an A-list star in Chastain, whose production company Freckle Films spent five years developing and making the show.

Recommended

A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

"Highly anticipated" is doing some heavy lifting there. The only ones looking forward to it were the YouTubers who were going to make bank mocking the show.

They really want the "white supremacists are the biggest domestic terror threat" narrative to be real. They're desperate for it.

That meme never gets tired.

We all see it.

Those terms are acceptable.

Advertisement

Correct.

At least two.

That's the narrative. They want us to ignore the Left-wing terrorism and violence in favor of made up Right-wing terrorism.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors. Dmitri Bolt
Let’s Liberate Cuba and Gut America’s Left Kurt Schlichter
Chicago Area Teacher Forced to Resign for Supporting ICE Speaks Out Amy Curtis
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal Amy Curtis
Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95 Amy Curtis
Father of Transgender Canadian School Shooter Breaks Silence Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement