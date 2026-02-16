Rolling Stone Wonders Why Apple Hasn't Streamed This Widely-Mocked Show Yet

On September 23, Apple TV+ announced it was delaying the release of "The Savant," starring Jessica Chastain. Chastain was slated to play an "undercover investigator" looking into "online hate groups." The show was announced at the end of August, shortly before the assassination of Charlie Kirk. This led many, including this writer, to speculate about who the "villain" in the show was based on.

They weren't the only ones rethinking programming. After Kirk's death, "South Park" also temporarily pulled an episode featuring Kirk and delayed a September episode.

The only good thing that came out of "The Savant" was the memes, which were plentiful and funny. But now Rolling Stone is wondering why Apple TV+ hasn't released the show yet.

'The Savant,' Jessica Chastain's highly anticipated show on domestic terrorism, was supposed to be released last September.



Nearly five months later, its fate is still uncertain, and no one is talking



Story: https://t.co/fWZ3sV8NSA pic.twitter.com/yTvnwQnAEU — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 15, 2026

Here's more:

Three days before Jessica Chastain’s limited series The Savant was set to premiere last September, Apple TV abruptly postponed the show in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date,” the streamer said. Now, nearly five months later, neither the streaming service nor any of the primary players involved in the show have offered any clarity about its fate. Questions around the miniseries resurfaced after Apple held a press event earlier this month in Santa Monica announcing a slate of new shows, original films, and returning series for the upcoming year. The Savant was absent from the list. It’s an unusual and near-unprecedented months-long delay, especially for a project backed by an A-list star in Chastain, whose production company Freckle Films spent five years developing and making the show.

"Highly anticipated" is doing some heavy lifting there. The only ones looking forward to it were the YouTubers who were going to make bank mocking the show.

Are you trying hard to get this show released?



It fails in comparison to reality. We see who and what is radicalizing people and it isn't "right wing forums".



The recent Canadian Mentally Ill Male "trans shooter" continues to prove this. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 16, 2026

They really want the "white supremacists are the biggest domestic terror threat" narrative to be real. They're desperate for it.

“They still haven’t caught on. They’re going to drag me again…” pic.twitter.com/hf4pXMhoTI — . (@LoneStarTexian) February 16, 2026

That meme never gets tired.

Go ahead and run the anti White propaganda it will just get memed again.



We know all your tricks. pic.twitter.com/OxmG9ca1yX — Ryan (@RyanMorganx10) February 16, 2026

We all see it.

Let's make a deal.



If we can go six months without an assassination attempt against a right-wing figure or a trans mass shooting, then we can release your fictional tale of right-wing violence. https://t.co/PtnAAbnPL6 — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) February 16, 2026

Those terms are acceptable.

“Anticipated” is not a synonym for “mocked” https://t.co/SUkm4LkFyt — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 16, 2026

Correct.

How many trans shooters ago was that? https://t.co/bh0uDCjQOA — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 16, 2026

At least two.

It is embarrassing to release a show about a cop who tracks violent “incels.”



It’s just making up a fake right-wing villain to pretend to be scared of in a country grappling with Islamist terrorism, transgender mass shootings, Antifa riots and far-left assassinations. https://t.co/ClnCAzpGmp — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) February 16, 2026

That's the narrative. They want us to ignore the Left-wing terrorism and violence in favor of made up Right-wing terrorism.