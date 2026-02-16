Hillary Clinton Lied About Deportations Under Her Husband and Obama

Hillary Clinton was in Munich over the weekend, where she lied through her teeth about deportations under the presidencies of both her husband and Barack Obama. That's what she does best, it seems, and she does it shamelessly.

Hillary Clinton:



More people were deported under my husband and Barack Obama without killing American citizens and without putting children into detention camps than were in the first Trump term or this first year of Trump's second term. pic.twitter.com/SvziKGr8cx — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 14, 2026

"More people were deported under my husband and Barack Obama," Clinton said, "without killing American citizens and without putting children into detention camps than were in the first Trump term or the first year of this second term."

Of course, there weren't "sanctuary cities" under Clinton and Obama. Blue cities cooperated with ICE. CNN even did ride-alongs with ICE and sang their praises.

But it was Obama who started the detention centers.

Hillary seems to have forgotten Obama’s detention cages. pic.twitter.com/W8jCvOD35k — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) February 15, 2026

And put kids in cages.

And there were at least seven deaths of American citizens at the hands of CBP under Obama's watch.

At least 7 American citizens were killed by CBP during Obama’s presidency. https://t.co/PNl4PlbQkM — Tennessee-Dave™ Ratliff (@TennesseeDave) February 15, 2026

Because local law enforcement cooperated with ICE. There were no “sanctuaries” — Laura 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LauraakaMema) February 15, 2026

Imagine what happens when cities cooperate with ICE. But they won't do that because they hate Trump.

She's trying to make what they did seem human and dignified, but she's lying through her dentures while doing it. https://t.co/S77OeJrQpo pic.twitter.com/PiG1qHJCFW — AJ (@Korbeliever43) February 15, 2026

As someone else pointed out, doesn't higher deportation numbers mean Clinton and Obama are worse than Trump, who is "literally Hitler" for deporting illegals?

So, you’re telling me Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are worse than Hitler and Trump combined? Not sure you thought this all the way through, Hilldawg. https://t.co/o2gXQf7bCl — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 15, 2026

Vice President Vance also pointed out that the numbers were inflated under Obama, with his administration counting those they turned away at the border as "deportations."

This argument is just entirely fake, for two reasons.



1) In the Obama administration, they counted being turned away at the border as a deportation. A person would show up, be sent back, and counted as a deportation. We have to do deportations from the interior of the country… https://t.co/cTBU8SG2rv — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 14, 2026

Vance wrote, "1) In the Obama administration, they counted being turned away at the border as a deportation. A person would show up, be sent back, and counted as a deportation. We have to do deportations from the interior of the country because Biden and Harris let them walk in. 2) In the cities that are not sanctuary cities, the deportation process is orderly and normal--like most law enforcement. In Minneapolis and a few other sanctuary jurisdictions, local jurisdictions and a few leftwing agitators have decided to wage war on all immigration enforcement officers."

He added, "They are hoping that a little chaos will convince us to give up on immigration enforcement. They are wrong."

Clinton is hoping that lying about it will convince the Trump administration to give up, too. She's also wrong.

