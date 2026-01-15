Remember When CNN Did Ride-Alongs With ICE? Here's the (D)ifference.

What happened? Watching this clip and seeing what happens now, it’s like the Twilight Zone. It must be part of the ongoing case study into how the Left went indiscriminately insane. It may seem like 1,000 years ago, but the Internet sleuths have unearthed footage of white supremacy from CNN. And by that, I mean, they did a simple ride-along. Also, Immigration and Customs Enforcement isn’t new. I have a gut feeling that many from the unhinged woke horde, especially white liberal women, think ICE is a Trump-created agency. It’s not.

Advertisement

But the CNN segment, in retrospect, is pretty good. It’s run-of-the-mill for sure, but it follows these ICE agents as they enforce federal immigration law. They’re arresting illegals, some of them having already spent time in our prison system. This CNN report was done with an ICE unit in Cook County.

🚨BREAKING — New Unearthed video footage of CNN doing a ride along with ICE from 2016, where they are SUPPORTING operations!



"That's ICE purpose — to focus on criminals and make the community safer, by taking criminals out."



TDS and ICE Derangement has BROKEN the Left. pic.twitter.com/aKYEerr3JY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2026

Also, notice how the network blurred the agents' faces to protect their identities, for obvious reasons. Now, we have these same mainstream outlets having guests that accuse them of being the Gestapo, whine why they’re wearing masks, and call into question their job vis-à-vis tracking suspects and arresting them. It’s all part of ongoing investigations, folks. This isn’t something out of Pinochet’s Chile.

Yet the reason for this segment is obvious. This was done during the Obama presidency; things were (D)ifferent to say the least. Could you imagine if CNN or any mainstream network conducted a ride-along with ICE? The meltdown would be epic.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!