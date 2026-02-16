Let’s Liberate Cuba and Gut America’s Left
Schumer: NYC's Stonewall Is 'Sacred Ground' As He Pushes for Congressional Authorization of Pride Flag

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 16, 2026 9:00 AM
Schumer: NYC's Stonewall Is 'Sacred Ground' As He Pushes for Congressional Authorization of Pride Flag
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Just a couple of weeks ago, a Leftist mob descended on Cities Church in Minnesota, harassing congregants, making children cry, and leading to at least one woman breaking her arm as she fled the scary scene. Churches are sacred ground, which is why the DOJ charged Don Lemon and others for violating the civil rights of those Christians.

But not one Democrat has come out and defended Cities Church; instead, they've attacked the Trump administration for enforcing the FACE Act and the colloquial KKK Act as an affront to Lemon's First Amendment rights as a so-called "journalist." The Biden administration had no problem using the FACE Act to throw elderly pro-life activists behind bars for years, and as grounds to have the FBI do an early-morning raid on the family home of Mark Houck, who was later cleared of all charges.

So it's interesting to see what Democrats do and don't consider "sacred ground." Christian churches? No. Abortion clinics and gay bars? Yes.

Chuck Schumer yesterday declared New York's Stonewall Inn "sacred ground" over the weekend, as Democrats got their knickers in a twist because the Trump administration ordered the gay pride flag removed from the location.

 "Today, I was proud to stand with @TonySimone, @ebottcher, @JimOwles, @BradHoylman, @HRC, @Stonewall_Democras, @housingworks, and the Gilbert Baker Foundation to announce that I will be introducing federal legislation to make the Pride Flag a congressionally authorized symbol," Schumer wrote on X. "We will not allow Donald Trump to engineer a crusade against the LGBTQ community and rewrite history."

Here's the history of that "sacred ground," by the way:

Facts.

Correct.

When this writer went to Hawaii in 2024, she took the folded flag from her father's memorial service to Pearl Harbor. She was not allowed to bring it on the grounds, because of National Parks Service rules.

That will be considered "Christian nationalism" and Democrats will lose their minds.

Democrats do this on purpose. As we said, Stonewall is "sacred ground." Your church? It's a bastion of "white supremacy" that Leftist mobs can invade at-will.

