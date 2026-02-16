Schumer: NYC's Stonewall Is 'Sacred Ground' As He Pushes for Congressional Authorization of Pride Flag

Just a couple of weeks ago, a Leftist mob descended on Cities Church in Minnesota, harassing congregants, making children cry, and leading to at least one woman breaking her arm as she fled the scary scene. Churches are sacred ground, which is why the DOJ charged Don Lemon and others for violating the civil rights of those Christians.

But not one Democrat has come out and defended Cities Church; instead, they've attacked the Trump administration for enforcing the FACE Act and the colloquial KKK Act as an affront to Lemon's First Amendment rights as a so-called "journalist." The Biden administration had no problem using the FACE Act to throw elderly pro-life activists behind bars for years, and as grounds to have the FBI do an early-morning raid on the family home of Mark Houck, who was later cleared of all charges.

So it's interesting to see what Democrats do and don't consider "sacred ground." Christian churches? No. Abortion clinics and gay bars? Yes.

Chuck Schumer yesterday declared New York's Stonewall Inn "sacred ground" over the weekend, as Democrats got their knickers in a twist because the Trump administration ordered the gay pride flag removed from the location.

The Stonewall Inn is sacred ground.



Last week, Donald Trump attacked not just the LGBTQ community, but all of us who care about pride and equality in NYC when he ordered the removal of the pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument.



Today, I was proud to stand with… pic.twitter.com/SYgG304CFh — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 15, 2026

"Today, I was proud to stand with @TonySimone, @ebottcher, @JimOwles, @BradHoylman, @HRC, @Stonewall_Democras, @housingworks, and the Gilbert Baker Foundation to announce that I will be introducing federal legislation to make the Pride Flag a congressionally authorized symbol," Schumer wrote on X. "We will not allow Donald Trump to engineer a crusade against the LGBTQ community and rewrite history."

Here's the history of that "sacred ground," by the way:

Sacred ground for the love of...



It was a bar run by the mafia that was raided by police for a multitude of violations and the drag queens threw a fit deciding they wanted to throw beer bottles and bricks at the police.



Trump did nothing.

You exploit and lie about everything. https://t.co/wVqWeYiazv — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 15, 2026

Facts.

There shouldn't be any pride flags flying anywhere on government property. Ever. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 15, 2026

Correct.

When this writer went to Hawaii in 2024, she took the folded flag from her father's memorial service to Pearl Harbor. She was not allowed to bring it on the grounds, because of National Parks Service rules.

Oh, can we also have a Christian flag, Traditional Family flag, and Pro-Life flag be congressionally authorized symbols? — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) February 15, 2026

That will be considered "Christian nationalism" and Democrats will lose their minds.

Sacred?



Words are losing all meaning. https://t.co/MK3yt1BFDr — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) February 16, 2026

Democrats do this on purpose. As we said, Stonewall is "sacred ground." Your church? It's a bastion of "white supremacy" that Leftist mobs can invade at-will.

