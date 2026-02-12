Axios Is Back With Another Ridiculous Anti-Trump Headline

It's rare to see such an honest mask-off moment from the media, and we're not quite sure Axios is aware of what they just did.

Years ago, Rush Limbaugh rightly said that communism wasn't going away with the fall of the Berlin Wall. He predicted, with alarming accuracy, that it would be rebranded as environmentalism, and it has been. It's not a coincidence that every "solution" to "climate change" is a watermelon: deep red Marxism with a green covering.

Advertisement

Democrats have, over the years, put forth regulations to "combat climate change." All they do is make things more expensive and decrease our quality of life, of course, like the prohibition on incandescent light bulbs, low-flow shower heads, or paper straws.

President Trump is rolling back some of that nonsense, and, as we said, Axios just admitted doing so will not destroy the planet. Quite the opposite: they're saying greenhouse gas emissions will keep falling.

Greenhouse gas emissions will keep falling despite Trump's climate rollback https://t.co/ykwUZzAFmW — Axios (@axios) February 12, 2026

Here's more:

President Trump is trying to pull the rug out from under federal climate regulation. But the U.S. economy may no longer be standing on it. Why it matters: The energy transition is well underway and is unlikely to be reversed by Thursday's historic move. The big picture: America's emissions are projected to decline substantially even if major climate regulations are repealed, driven by falling renewable energy prices and cleaner natural gas outcompeting dirtier coal. Driving the news: The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday is expected to overturn the 2009 "endangerment finding," which determined that greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare. The finding sets the foundation for federal regulation of climate pollution under the Clean Air Act.

Issued under President Obama, it reflects the global scientific consensus that greenhouse gases are warming the planet. Between the lines: The repeal is legally and symbolically seismic. Its real-world impact may be more muted. It would likely slow emissions cuts — but not reverse them, according to modeling by the Rhodium Group, a New York-based research firm. By the numbers: The firm projects that without big EPA rules underpinned by the finding, U.S. emissions in 2035 would be 26-35% below 2005 levels.

Quite the admission. Of course, the free market is why the economy is addressing emissions and why businesses are making things that are more efficient and cleaner.

We didn't need the government to regulate this stuff.

At this point I’m assuming you have a humiliation fetish — Magills (@magills_) February 12, 2026

Hard to argue otherwise.

You clowns are on a roll — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 12, 2026

Yes they are.

TRANSLATION: Trump rescinds ludicrous, arbitrary federal regulatory ruling on CO2 that cost hundreds of billions but accomplished literally nothing. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) February 12, 2026

That is the more accurate headline.

Legacy media dancing so close to a realization that maybe we don’t need all of those overbearing, price increasing, unhelpful climate regulations. https://t.co/iU4FpT5mBp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 12, 2026

They're only doing this because they think they can ding President Trump. Instead, they just exposed what Drew pointed out: these are expensive, unhelpful regulations we never needed.

Nobody at Axios knows what "despite" means. https://t.co/L8bHAr7tgJ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 12, 2026

They do not. Someone should send them a dictionary.

Literally the same construction as the crime tweet yesterday lmao https://t.co/z1d1M0RrDo — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 12, 2026

Advertisement

Yes, it is. Yesterday, Axios said crime was falling "despite Trump's crackdown rhetoric."

This is just another example of the media saying anything to harm the Trump administration and President Trump's agenda. It's almost laughable at this point, but it's also revealing about the depths to which the Left will sink to undermine America and force their agenda on us.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.