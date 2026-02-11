TX State Rep. Harrison Calls for Gene Wu to Be Stripped of Committee and Leadership Assignments

Over the weekend, Texas State Rep. Gene Wu went viral for a very disturbing video in which he targeted White Americans, saying they're the minority now and that "non-whites share the same oppressor."

“I always tell people that the day that the Latino, African-American, Asian, and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor, is the day we start winning,” Wu said. “Because we are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone, and to make things fair. But the problem is that our communities are divided, they’re completely divided.”

He has faced significant backlash since that video, and now one of his colleagues is calling for Wu to be stripped of his House leadership positions and committee assignments.

Here's the letter from Rep. Harrison:

A shocking video has recently surfaced of Representative Gene Wu, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, in which he expressed facially racist and discriminatory views, including labeling white people as “oppressors,” and which can also be reasonably understood as potentially advocating for violence against people based on their skin color. Rep. Wu was appointed to more committees than many House Republicans were appointed to (four committees and two subcommittees), and he was appointed Vice Chairman of the powerful Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence, which has broad jurisdiction over virtually all criminal law in Texas. With this Vice Chairmanship, he has significant power to shape upcoming interim hearings for the committee, and he receives additional taxpayer funds to spend at his discretion. While these appointments were inappropriate at the time, they are untenable now. Conservative leaders across America have, rightfully, condemned Rep. Wu’s inflammatory statements. As Speaker, you are, uniquely, in a position to take action. Please consider this letter to be my formal request that Rep. Wu be stripped of his committee assignments and his Vice Chairmanship. If you believe it is not within your power under the House Rules to do this, then I ask you stand up select committees with the same jurisdiction and membership as the committees he currently serves on (but without Rep. Wu), where you will send any and all interim charges and official responsibilities for the remainder of the 89th session.





Harrison hammered Wu over his comments in with Jenna Ellis on February 9.

Some said a removal from leadership positions and committee assignments doesn't go far enough, and demanded that Wu be denaturalized and deported.

Others want him removed from his seat.

Wu is up for reelection this year.

Wu serves as the House Minority leader, and he's going to face off against Republican Robert McKenzie or Helen Zhou.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

