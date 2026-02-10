The House Homeland Security Committee With the CBP and ICE Chiefs Was a...
You Are the Carbon They Want to Reduce: WEF 'Sustainability' Leftist Wants to Charge People for Breathing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 10, 2026 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

A little over two years ago, so-called scientists published a study claiming that our breathing contributes to climate change. Every exhale we make adds to greenhouse gas emissions. They said humans also emit more greenhouse gases with belching and flatulence, as well as "emissions that come from our skin without us noticing."

It's hard not to give the conspiracy theorists another W on this one, because they've long said that we are the carbon the environmentalist Left wants to reduce. And now they global elites are floating the idea of taxing us for breathing the air.

This was from a World Economic Forum (WEF) event in June 2024, held in China (which is known for being environmentally friendly).

"We talk about capital, we tend to think only about financial capital," Hooper said. "We know that every aspect of every part of the economy is fundamentally dependent on that which you've highlighted: the air that we breathe, the water we drink, the soil, the oceans that we need for the food that we need to consume."

"Without these forms of values, these forms of natural capital, we wouldn't have economies; they are the fundamental building blocks of economies," Hooper continued.

"But the ways...in which we have grown our economies, our models of economic development, have been incredibly successful for global prosperity," Hooper said. "But the unintended consequences of the current models of growth are simply not sustainable on a finite planet."

Ah. There's the rub. Of course, our economies and world have been growing and we've managed to survive and thrive — by and large — the expansion. Leftists hate that, and they always want to knock us down a peg or two in terms of our quality of life and our prosperity.

"One of the solutions is to bring nature on to the balance sheet, to bring nature into the ways that decisions are made within business, to allocate a value to it," Hooper said.

They will tax everything they can.

Yeah, you can't say land is "stolen" and then try to put it on a balance sheet and tax us for it.

God is a direct threat to their power.

It sure does.

All of that.

Yes, it is; it's absolutely evil to the core.

