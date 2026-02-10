You Are the Carbon They Want to Reduce: WEF 'Sustainability' Leftist Wants to Charge People for Breathing

A little over two years ago, so-called scientists published a study claiming that our breathing contributes to climate change. Every exhale we make adds to greenhouse gas emissions. They said humans also emit more greenhouse gases with belching and flatulence, as well as "emissions that come from our skin without us noticing."

It's hard not to give the conspiracy theorists another W on this one, because they've long said that we are the carbon the environmentalist Left wants to reduce. And now they global elites are floating the idea of taxing us for breathing the air.

CEO of the Institute for Sustainability Leadership, Lindsey Hooper, claims that water, soil, and oxygen should not be infinitely accessible. She proposes classifying them as assets and placing them on a global balance sheet.



“So, the stories about having to pay for a breath of… pic.twitter.com/YnNjjYj3u0 — Mr. Nobody (@MmisterNobody) February 9, 2026

This was from a World Economic Forum (WEF) event in June 2024, held in China (which is known for being environmentally friendly).

"We talk about capital, we tend to think only about financial capital," Hooper said. "We know that every aspect of every part of the economy is fundamentally dependent on that which you've highlighted: the air that we breathe, the water we drink, the soil, the oceans that we need for the food that we need to consume."

"Without these forms of values, these forms of natural capital, we wouldn't have economies; they are the fundamental building blocks of economies," Hooper continued.

"But the ways...in which we have grown our economies, our models of economic development, have been incredibly successful for global prosperity," Hooper said. "But the unintended consequences of the current models of growth are simply not sustainable on a finite planet."

Ah. There's the rub. Of course, our economies and world have been growing and we've managed to survive and thrive — by and large — the expansion. Leftists hate that, and they always want to knock us down a peg or two in terms of our quality of life and our prosperity.

"One of the solutions is to bring nature on to the balance sheet, to bring nature into the ways that decisions are made within business, to allocate a value to it," Hooper said.

I knew they'd find a way to tax the air eventually. George Harrison saw this coming 60 years ago. https://t.co/leIOTb4lzn — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) February 9, 2026

They will tax everything they can.

Oddly enough, Progressives are doing this while maintaining that we all live on "stolen land". But they're trying to take ownership of not just the land, but the air, too! — matt dooley (@mdooley) February 9, 2026

Yeah, you can't say land is "stolen" and then try to put it on a balance sheet and tax us for it.

Every human born on this earth is endowed with the same God-given rights. These people are attempting to usurp divine authority. — Lisa Clark O'Neill (@LisaClarkONeill) February 9, 2026

God is a direct threat to their power.

The most evil stuff I hear, said in a calm voice by wanna-be despots, happens in front of this logo. pic.twitter.com/yAsuGslLKm — a p dubya (@AP_Dubya) February 10, 2026

It sure does.

If you drive a car, I'll tax the street

If you try to sit, I'll tax your seat

If you get too cold, I'll tax the heat

If you take a walk, I'll tax your feet!!! https://t.co/W409w9Utk2 — Rick Ferran (@TheTankGuns) February 10, 2026

All of that.

This ideology is openly anti-human. Declaring that people must earn the right to land, air, and Earth itself is not moral, it's absolutely monstrous and evil to the core. https://t.co/Q2CmnmiN9o — JP (@J_P1776) February 10, 2026

Yes, it is; it's absolutely evil to the core.

