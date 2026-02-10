Mayor Mamdani Becomes First NYC Leader to Skip Archbishop Installation in Almost a Century

Zohran Mamdani took a leaf from Kamala Harris' campaign playbook, it seems. During the presidential election, Harris was the first candidate since 1984 to skip the Al Smith Dinner in New York, a fundraising event for Catholic Charities. That didn't work well for her in the election, of course.

It seems Mamdani didn't get that memo, and he's the first mayor in at least a century — perhaps in the entire history of New York — to miss the installation of the city's new Archbishop, Ronald Hicks. Hicks is the diocese's 11th archbishop since 1850.

Zohran Mamdani disses Catholics by breaking decades of tradition and skipping archbishop ceremony https://t.co/XR02CdkO8q pic.twitter.com/Ow1XB8h8IR — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2026

Here's more:

One of the event’s traditions — dating back to at least 1939, when then-New York City Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia attended the installation of famous top clergyman Francis Spellman — had been the attendance of the Big Apple’s sitting mayor. At least until this year, when Mamdani decided he had better things to do than help honor the new leader of one of the largest groups of Catholics in the country — including hundreds of thousands of his own constituents. Hizzoner — who in the past week put out a tweet marking World Hijab Day and suggested at the annual interfaith prayer breakfast that the US should use the Prophet Muhammed’s example on immigration — skipped out on the ceremony altogether, marking the occasion with nothing more than a tepid post on X. “Congratulations to Archbishop Ronald Hicks on today’s installment and welcome to New York City,” Mamdani wrote Friday afternoon.

Hicks replaced Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who retired at the age of 75, as required by Catholic canon law. Dolan will remain eligible to vote in any conclave until he's 80.

Are we surprised? — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) February 9, 2026

I guess not for everyone after all.https://t.co/YVoo9jJVVT — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) February 10, 2026

As well as the supposedly “ Catholic” Governor. The “ Power House” isn’t as powerful as it used to be. — Gutsy (@gutsy9) February 10, 2026

“Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is Catholic, was in Syracuse formally accepting the nomination for another term at the Democratic convention at the time of the ceremony and was unable to attend.” https://t.co/0nS1SMSxzS pic.twitter.com/JZIYYyqdQH — just grant (@grant_gambling) February 10, 2026

Pope Pius XI warned about socialism being incompatible with Catholic teaching.

“Socialism cannot be reconciled with the teachings of the Catholic Church because its concept of society itself is utterly foreign to Christian truth.”



—Pope Pius XI https://t.co/yYNuh1zkoS — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) February 10, 2026

The man showed his true colors. Mayor Zohran Mamdani only likes Muslims. He doesn’t respect Catholics or Christians. https://t.co/fJpCsqMLr6 — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) February 10, 2026

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

