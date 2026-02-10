Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the...
Tipsheet

Mayor Mamdani Becomes First NYC Leader to Skip Archbishop Installation in Almost a Century

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 10, 2026 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Zohran Mamdani took a leaf from Kamala Harris' campaign playbook, it seems. During the presidential election, Harris was the first candidate since 1984 to skip the Al Smith Dinner in New York, a fundraising event for Catholic Charities. That didn't work well for her in the election, of course.

It seems Mamdani didn't get that memo, and he's the first mayor in at least a century — perhaps in the entire history of New York — to miss the installation of the city's new Archbishop, Ronald Hicks. Hicks is the diocese's 11th archbishop since 1850.

Here's more:

One of the event’s traditions — dating back to at least 1939, when then-New York City Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia attended the installation of famous top clergyman Francis Spellman — had been the attendance of the Big Apple’s sitting mayor.

At least until this year, when Mamdani decided he had better things to do than help honor the new leader of one of the largest groups of Catholics in the country — including hundreds of thousands of his own constituents.

Hizzoner — who in the past week put out a tweet marking World Hijab Day and suggested at the annual interfaith prayer breakfast that the US should use the Prophet Muhammed’s example on immigration — skipped out on the ceremony altogether, marking the occasion with nothing more than a tepid post on X.

“Congratulations to Archbishop Ronald Hicks on today’s installment and welcome to New York City,” Mamdani wrote Friday afternoon.

Hicks replaced Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who retired at the age of 75, as required by Catholic canon law. Dolan will remain eligible to vote in any conclave until he's 80.

Pope Pius XI warned about socialism being incompatible with Catholic teaching.

This is the "look to Islam" he was talking about the other day.

Editor's Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's socialist takeover.

