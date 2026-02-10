Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the...
Fiasco: NYC GOP Councilwoman Just Obliterated Mamdani Over the City's Shambolic Winter Sto...
CBS News Peddled Fake News About Bad Bunny and ICE Post-Super Bowl Performance
Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super...
A Bar Patron Had a Total Meltdown During the Super Bowl. The Reason...
VIP
Maybe We Should Be Glad Bad Bunny Performed in Spanish
Notice Where This Ex-ESPN Reporter's Attempt to Mock Conservatives Over Bad Bunny Laughabl...
Why Are Americans Fleeing Blue States for Red States?
Mayor Mamdani Becomes First NYC Leader to Skip Archbishop Installation in Almost a...
Is There Any Good News Out There?
VIP
When Canadians Were Actually Funny
The Student ICE Walkouts Are a Troubling Reminder of How Revolutionaries Are Made
America’s Security Doesn’t End at the Ice’s Edge
Talks About Talks: How Tehran Is Buying Time While Washington Hesitates
Tipsheet

Deadline Tries to Guilt Trip John Lithgow for Starring in HBO's 'Harry Potter' Series

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 10, 2026 8:00 AM
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Left has been waging an ideological war against J.K. Rowling for years, calling for the burning of her "Harry Potter" books and boycotts of her "Hogwarts: Legacy" video game, going so far as to try to cancel streamers who dared to play it. With the HBO-backed "Harry Potter" series now in production, the Left is working overtime to demonize and undermine the project because of their hatred of Rowling. Last year, Lefties were mad at the actors who agreed to star in the show, with one saying she'd "never forgive" them for taking the roles.

Advertisement

It seems the Left has found the weak spot in the cast, and they're targeting American actor John Lithgow, who plays Dumbledore. The bullying started last spring, when Lithgow faced backlash for signing on to the show. At the time, Lithgow said he didn't expect the backlash and was only thinking about how Dumbledore would likely be his last major role. But someone, somewhere, must've been turning the screws on Lithgow because last week he spoke out again, this time calling Rowling's views "inexplicable." 

That led the Left to smell the metaphorical blood in the water, because there's another hit piece targeting Lithgow making the rounds again. This time, Deadline dragged out "non-binary actor" Aud Mason-Hyde to criticize Lithgow.

Here's more:

As J.K. Rowling‘s anti-trans views continue to plague the Harry Potter franchise, the new Dumbledore is facing some fallout.

Non-binary actor Aud Mason-Hyde, who came to see John Lithgow as “in some capacity a mentor” while starring as his character’s grandchild in Jimpa (2025), admitted his casting in the HBO series “feels vaguely hurtful.”

“He is such an incredibly talented actor, but also such a beautiful human to make work with, and that was my experience with John,” they told OUT. “I never felt invalidated or questioned or doubted in my identity or in my transness by him. I consistently felt that he was a very loving and a very guiding co-star.”

Mason-Hyde added, “And so there’s an element of this that feels vaguely hurtful. But also I think that he’s making this decision after we had made the film and after we had premiered the film, can’t take away from what we had and the time that we spent together and the beautiful work that he does in this movie and actually how incredibly authentically he played the role.”

Recommended

Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

HOLLYWOOD J.K ROWLING

See what's happening here? The Left is demanding you refuse work, refuse your livelihood, because they dislike the ideology of the person you're working for. Even tangentially, as Rowling — according to reports — doesn't have a major role in this HBO production. True, Lithgow is rich and could forgo a paycheck, but he chose not to. He chose this role and has every right to work on whatever projects he wants to.

And if you think such authoritarian bullying stops with actors, you're sorely mistaken. The Left will bully anyone and everyone who works for companies and people they deem "problematic." Just look at what Maryland and California are threatening to do to ICE agents.

The article falsely states that Rowling is "anti-trans." She is not. She has been very clear about her opposition to including "trans women" (read: men) in women's sports and safe spaces. She also, rightly, opposes the transitioning of children, many of whom are gay or lesbian and are often autistic and/or abused. Rowling has written and spoken about her views frequently, and it's not hard to find and understand them.

Unless you're a Leftist, that is.

And that men cannot become women, and that they shouldn't be in women's rape shelters, locker rooms, and maternity wards.

That's not "anti-trans," that's being in line with what the majority of people think.

Advertisement

It's all about guilt-tripping Lithgow.

But that's apparently "anti-trans" these days.

Correct on all counts.

But it's clear the activists think they can bully Lithgow into stepping down from the project, which would probably derail the production entirely. That wouldn't harm Rowling in any way, shape, or form. But it would hurt the hundreds of people who aren't actors who work behind the scenes on the production, including those working at locations where the show is filming. The Left doesn't care about ruining their livelihoods, however.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa
Fiasco: NYC GOP Councilwoman Just Obliterated Mamdani Over the City's Shambolic Winter Storm Response Matt Vespa
A Bar Patron Had a Total Meltdown During the Super Bowl. The Reason Was Downright Laughable Matt Vespa
CBS News Peddled Fake News About Bad Bunny and ICE Post-Super Bowl Performance Matt Vespa
Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa
Let’s Rip Democrats Apart for Fun (and Because They’re Truly Awful) Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa
Advertisement