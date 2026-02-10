Deadline Tries to Guilt Trip John Lithgow for Starring in HBO's 'Harry Potter' Series

The Left has been waging an ideological war against J.K. Rowling for years, calling for the burning of her "Harry Potter" books and boycotts of her "Hogwarts: Legacy" video game, going so far as to try to cancel streamers who dared to play it. With the HBO-backed "Harry Potter" series now in production, the Left is working overtime to demonize and undermine the project because of their hatred of Rowling. Last year, Lefties were mad at the actors who agreed to star in the show, with one saying she'd "never forgive" them for taking the roles.

Advertisement

It seems the Left has found the weak spot in the cast, and they're targeting American actor John Lithgow, who plays Dumbledore. The bullying started last spring, when Lithgow faced backlash for signing on to the show. At the time, Lithgow said he didn't expect the backlash and was only thinking about how Dumbledore would likely be his last major role. But someone, somewhere, must've been turning the screws on Lithgow because last week he spoke out again, this time calling Rowling's views "inexplicable."

That led the Left to smell the metaphorical blood in the water, because there's another hit piece targeting Lithgow making the rounds again. This time, Deadline dragged out "non-binary actor" Aud Mason-Hyde to criticize Lithgow.

As J.K. Rowling‘s anti-trans views continue to plague the 'Harry Potter' franchise, the new Dumbledore is facing some fallout.



Non-binary actor Aud Mason-Hyde, who came to see John Lithgow as “in some capacity a mentor” while starring as his character’s grandchild in 'Jimpa'… pic.twitter.com/YUcgWEuebk — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 9, 2026

Here's more:

As J.K. Rowling‘s anti-trans views continue to plague the Harry Potter franchise, the new Dumbledore is facing some fallout. Non-binary actor Aud Mason-Hyde, who came to see John Lithgow as “in some capacity a mentor” while starring as his character’s grandchild in Jimpa (2025), admitted his casting in the HBO series “feels vaguely hurtful.” “He is such an incredibly talented actor, but also such a beautiful human to make work with, and that was my experience with John,” they told OUT. “I never felt invalidated or questioned or doubted in my identity or in my transness by him. I consistently felt that he was a very loving and a very guiding co-star.” Mason-Hyde added, “And so there’s an element of this that feels vaguely hurtful. But also I think that he’s making this decision after we had made the film and after we had premiered the film, can’t take away from what we had and the time that we spent together and the beautiful work that he does in this movie and actually how incredibly authentically he played the role.”

See what's happening here? The Left is demanding you refuse work, refuse your livelihood, because they dislike the ideology of the person you're working for. Even tangentially, as Rowling — according to reports — doesn't have a major role in this HBO production. True, Lithgow is rich and could forgo a paycheck, but he chose not to. He chose this role and has every right to work on whatever projects he wants to.

And if you think such authoritarian bullying stops with actors, you're sorely mistaken. The Left will bully anyone and everyone who works for companies and people they deem "problematic." Just look at what Maryland and California are threatening to do to ICE agents.

The article falsely states that Rowling is "anti-trans." She is not. She has been very clear about her opposition to including "trans women" (read: men) in women's sports and safe spaces. She also, rightly, opposes the transitioning of children, many of whom are gay or lesbian and are often autistic and/or abused. Rowling has written and spoken about her views frequently, and it's not hard to find and understand them.

Unless you're a Leftist, that is.

Anti-trans. She said that men cannot have a period. — LV (@Senteney) February 9, 2026

And that men cannot become women, and that they shouldn't be in women's rape shelters, locker rooms, and maternity wards.

That's not "anti-trans," that's being in line with what the majority of people think.

Advertisement

"Vaguely hurtful"? Seriously? That's where we are at this point? "My feelings are kinda, maybe, possibly, sorta, potentially, in the general ballpark of somewhere around the concept of theoretically being hurt... I think. Someone should do something!"



Suck it up, cupcake. Life… — Matthew Johnson (@J_Stobrimore) February 9, 2026

It's all about guilt-tripping Lithgow.

This is getting old. Women can't be arsed to correct your erroneous description of Rowling. If you want engagement and clicks, try going with the truth for once; call Rowling a courageous and steadfast champion of women's rights and the safeguarding of children.

Then sit back. — Therisina 🌸 (@therisina) February 9, 2026

But that's apparently "anti-trans" these days.

Correction.. She doesn’t have AntiTrans views. If calling for women and children’s safety and their right to single sex spaces offends your core values, then it’s your views that are grossly inhumane. Stop pandering to sexually depraved Misogynistic people. https://t.co/UO4tJDZX60 — 𝐏𝕒𝕦𝕝 𝕊𝕒𝕪𝕤 🎙️     🇬🇧 (@BestPaulSays) February 10, 2026

Correct on all counts.

But it's clear the activists think they can bully Lithgow into stepping down from the project, which would probably derail the production entirely. That wouldn't harm Rowling in any way, shape, or form. But it would hurt the hundreds of people who aren't actors who work behind the scenes on the production, including those working at locations where the show is filming. The Left doesn't care about ruining their livelihoods, however.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.



