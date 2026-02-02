This Harry Potter Star Just Called J.K. Rowling's Trans Views 'Inexplicable'

We regret to inform you that the trans activist bullies are at it again. For years now, they've been targeting "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling for holding the same views as billions of other people when it comes to trans individuals and women's rights: namely, that women's rights shouldn't take a backseat to men who say they're women.

Advertisement

Only Leftists find that offensive, and they've spent years trying to destroy not only Rowling but anyone associated with her. HBO is currently in production on a ten-year "Harry Potter" project, adapting the beloved books for television. Fans, like this writer, see it as an opportunity to include many of the things the movies left out — even though there are some significant concerns with casting, including Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Actor John Lithgow was tapped to play Albus Dumbledore, headmaster of Hogwarts School. While some raised eyebrows at Lithgow's age (he's currently 80 years old, and the show's production schedule is at least a decade), he's a solid actor who would do well in the role. Last year, Leftist bullies attacked Lithgow for signing onto the show because of Rowling's trans views. At the time, Lithgow seemed surprised at the backlash.

"I thought, 'Why is this a factor at all?' I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it," Lithgow said at the time, according to Variety. At the time, he also admitted taking the role was a "big decision" because "it's probably the last major role" he'll play.

But now Lithgow is back, and someone must've gotten to him, because he's singing a slightly different tune on the trans issue now, calling Rowling's views "inexplicable." Despite that, he's still refusing to walk away from the role.

John Lithgow says J.K. Rowling's anti-trans views are "inexplicable" and "people insisted I walk away" from playing Dumbledore in HBO's #HarryPotter but "I chose not to do that."



“I take the subject extremely seriously. She has created this amazing canon for young people and it… pic.twitter.com/czGsl30G2c — Variety (@Variety) February 1, 2026

Here's more:

Asked about J.K. Rowling trans statements, he said: “I take the subject extremely seriously. She has created this amazing canon for young people and it has jumped into the consciousness of the society. It’s about good versus evil, kindness versus cruelty. I find her views ironic and inexplicable. I’ve never met her, she’s not really involved in this production at all. But the people who are, are remarkable.” He added: “It upsets me when people are opposed to me having anything to do with this. But in ‘Potter’ canon you see no trace of transphobic sensitivity. She’s written this mediation of kindess and acceptance. And Dumbledore is a beautiful role.”

Of course, it's not true that Rowling's views are inexplicable. She's been pretty darned vocal and clear about them since at least 2020.

Saying ‘dress how you want, call yourself what you want, but don’t demand others to do so…’ isn’t “anti-trans” it’s in fact a reasonable compromise. If you are a person who goes against cultural norms and are happy, then by all means, but if that means you won’t be happy until… — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon) February 1, 2026

Advertisement

That's all most people asked for, but the trans activists wouldn't agree to that.

This post also lays it out clearly:

The reason JK Rowling opposes transgender accommodations is that they are in direct conflict with her primary political issue, which is protecting women from domestic and sexual violence.



Men with previous criminal convictions for sex crimes were being admitted to domestic… https://t.co/Vpa8KOGTq5 — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) February 2, 2026

It reads:

Male violent criminals and sex offenders have been identifying as women to be sent to women’s prisons, where they have been raping female inmates. Men are pretending to be pregnant and then joining grief support groups for bereaved mothers. These are necessary services and support for women in distress and men are invading them in order to engage in sexual fetishes. The Harry Potter novels are about heroes who stand for speaking ugly truths when petty bureaucrats and malign actors try to force people to acquiesce to easy, polite lies. The Harry Potter novels are about heroes who stand for speaking ugly truths when petty bureaucrats and malign actors try to force people to acquiesce to easy, polite lies.

All of this.

The Harry Potter series is a masterclass in why we shouldn’t bow to "easy, polite lies." Rowling didn’t just write about magic; she wrote about the grit required to tell the truth when the Ministry and the media are trying to gaslight you into silence.



It’s the ultimate irony.… https://t.co/4zPZalQ4kC — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes) February 2, 2026

Advertisement

The irony is not lost on us.

I know someone who was good friends with John Lithgow back in the 80’s, told me a story about how he kept having stuff stolen from his cars/his cars stolen because he thought locking your car in LA implied that you thought people in LA were criminals. He’s apparently a truly kind… https://t.co/aRbYFl77N0 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 1, 2026

Incredibly naive it seems.

When I see John Lithgow say this, I assume that he has no idea what JK Rowling has actually said and he is naively trusting the people who tell him that she is anti-trans https://t.co/npz5CVJBJm — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) February 1, 2026

Bingo. That's exactly it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.