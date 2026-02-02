Bill Maher and This MS Now Host Got Lectured on the FACE Act...
VIP
State Department Faces Lawsuit Over Visa Ban
This Judge Is Facing Charges for What She Did to a Defense Attorney
Slouching Toward Fort Sumter?
‘Masks Off, Cameras On’: Congress Battles Over ICE Reforms
This County Is Suing the Trump Administration After the FBI Seized Election Records
Rep. Wilson Finally Agrees With Donald Trump That Haiti Is a Dangerous Nation
VIP
Lemon Laws
'Today' Host Savannah Guthrie's Mother Reported Missing in Arizona. Here's What We Know.
Sen. Kennedy Blasts Tim Walz as a Less Masculine Hillary Clinton, Calls For...
President Trump Announces a Major Trade Deal With India
Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Tosses DOJ Misconduct Complaint Against Judge Boasberg
This New Vogue Article Just Can’t Stop Gushing Over Gavin Newsom
Trump Threatens to Sue Michael Wolff, Epstein Estate After the Latest Epstein Files...
Tipsheet

This Harry Potter Star Just Called J.K. Rowling's Trans Views 'Inexplicable'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 02, 2026 1:00 PM
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

We regret to inform you that the trans activist bullies are at it again. For years now, they've been targeting "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling for holding the same views as billions of other people when it comes to trans individuals and women's rights: namely, that women's rights shouldn't take a backseat to men who say they're women.

Advertisement

Only Leftists find that offensive, and they've spent years trying to destroy not only Rowling but anyone associated with her. HBO is currently in production on a ten-year "Harry Potter" project, adapting the beloved books for television. Fans, like this writer, see it as an opportunity to include many of the things the movies left out — even though there are some significant concerns with casting, including Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Actor John Lithgow was tapped to play Albus Dumbledore, headmaster of Hogwarts School. While some raised eyebrows at Lithgow's age (he's currently 80 years old, and the show's production schedule is at least a decade), he's a solid actor who would do well in the role. Last year, Leftist bullies attacked Lithgow for signing onto the show because of Rowling's trans views. At the time, Lithgow seemed surprised at the backlash. 

"I thought, 'Why is this a factor at all?' I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it," Lithgow said at the time, according to Variety. At the time, he also admitted taking the role was a "big decision" because "it's probably the last major role" he'll play.

But now Lithgow is back, and someone must've gotten to him, because he's singing a slightly different tune on the trans issue now, calling Rowling's views "inexplicable." Despite that, he's still refusing to walk away from the role.

Recommended

This Judge Is Facing Charges for What She Did to a Defense Attorney Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

FREE SPEECH J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Here's more:

Asked about J.K. Rowling trans statements, he said: “I take the subject extremely seriously. She has created this amazing canon for young people and it has jumped into the consciousness of the society. It’s about good versus evil, kindness versus cruelty. I find her views ironic and inexplicable. I’ve never met her, she’s not really involved in this production at all. But the people who are, are remarkable.”

He added: “It upsets me when people are opposed to me having anything to do with this. But in ‘Potter’ canon you see no trace of transphobic sensitivity. She’s written this mediation of kindess and acceptance. And Dumbledore is a beautiful role.”

Of course, it's not true that Rowling's views are inexplicable. She's been pretty darned vocal and clear about them since at least 2020.

Advertisement

That's all most people asked for, but the trans activists wouldn't agree to that.

This post also lays it out clearly:

It reads:

Male violent criminals and sex offenders have been identifying as women to be sent to women’s prisons, where they have been raping female inmates.

Men are pretending to be pregnant and then joining grief support groups for bereaved mothers.

These are necessary services and support for women in distress and men are invading them in order to engage in sexual fetishes.

The Harry Potter novels are about heroes who stand for speaking ugly truths when petty bureaucrats and malign actors try to force people to acquiesce to easy, polite lies.

The Harry Potter novels are about heroes who stand for speaking ugly truths when petty bureaucrats and malign actors try to force people to acquiesce to easy, polite lies.

All of this.

Advertisement

The irony is not lost on us.

Incredibly naive it seems.

Bingo. That's exactly it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Judge Is Facing Charges for What She Did to a Defense Attorney Jeff Charles
Slouching Toward Fort Sumter? Victor Davis Hanson
Rep. Wilson Finally Agrees With Donald Trump That Haiti Is a Dangerous Nation Amy Curtis
The Democrats’ Empty Threats of Oppression Kurt Schlichter
Dem Senator Got Fact-Checked Live Over His Lies About ICE. The Reaction Says It All. Matt Vespa
President Trump Announces a Major Trade Deal With India Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Judge Is Facing Charges for What She Did to a Defense Attorney Jeff Charles
Advertisement