'Brass-Knuckled Hypocrisy:' Even the Washington Post Is Slamming Virginia Democrats' Redistricting Scheme

Virginia Democrats wasted no time in disenfranchising Republican voters in their state. They're going to redistrict the state so that Democrats enjoy a 10-1 majority in the House. It's so blatant that a court said they couldn't do it until 2027, but Democrats are forging ahead, assuming the State Supreme Court will rule in their favor. In what they're calling "brass-knuckled hypocrisy," even The Washington Post is calling them out for this shameless power grab.

Even the Washington Post understands the Democrat's unconstitutional power grab is wrong and unethical:



"Democrats in Richmond are trying to effectively disenfranchise millions of Virginians by redrawing congressional maps to give themselves 10 of the commonwealth’s 11 House… — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) February 8, 2026

Here's more:

The self-styled democracy party isn’t behaving democratically. Democrats in Richmond are trying to effectively disenfranchise millions of Virginians by redrawing congressional maps to give themselves 10 of the commonwealth’s 11 House seats — giving Democrats control of 91 percent of House seats in a state where Republicans lost the last presidential election by just six points. Most know better, including the governor. Abigail Spanberger was among the two-thirds of Virginians who voted in 2020 to transfer once-a-decade redistricting from the legislature to a bipartisan commission. “Gerrymandering is detrimental to our democracy,” she said back then. On Friday, Spanberger signed a bill to schedule an April 21 referendum that would move it back. The governor said it was necessary “to let voters respond to extreme measures taken by other states.”

This is shameless, and Virginia voters need to reject it.

Reminder that Democrats are breaking the law in several ways to give themselves more power. pic.twitter.com/cEHNsR3Y1Y — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 8, 2026

But Democracy! Or something.

Disenfranchising voters is what democrats do best. They are very successful in that regard. — James Vanderhall (@JamesVanderhal2) February 8, 2026

They're very good at disenfranchising the voters who don't elect them.

When you’ve lost the Washington Post… https://t.co/UwLXlKdFW8 — Mark Earley (@earley4delegate) February 8, 2026

You're doing something very, very wrong.

