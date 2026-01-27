Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Tears Up Another Lib Narrative
Virginia Democrats' Nefarious Plan to Retake the House Just Got Killed

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 27, 2026 7:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A Virginia Circuit Court judge has blocked the efforts of state Democrats to severely alter their electoral map ahead of the 2026 primary.

Chief Justice of the Tazewell County Circuit Court Jack Hurley Jr. rejected the Democrat’s proposed amendment that would have stripped Republicans of four seats in the U.S. House. Hurley argued that, since the amendment would have gone into effect while early voting was taking place, one million Virginian voters would have been disenfranchised.

Since the Virginia Constitution requires an intervening election following the passage of constitutional amendments, Hurley found that the referendum for the newly proposed map couldn’t be held until after the midterms.

Virginia Democrats have been giddy at the idea of stealing the House away from Republicans through their illegal map redrawings. Just before the decision was released, Virginia Senate Pro Tempore Lucas posted to social media bragging about their “accomplishment.”

Ever since the scheme was put into action, Lucas has made the idea of screwing over Republican voters in her state her personality. Here are just a few of the redistricting posts that she’s made on X in the past few weeks, in which she also celebrates Maryland’s proposed 8-0 Democrat congressional redraw.

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

Democrats are sure to appeal the decision, which will likely make its way to the Supreme Court for an emergency decision before the elections in November.

