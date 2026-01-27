Virginia Democrats' Nefarious Plan to Retake the House Just Got Killed

A Virginia Circuit Court judge has blocked the efforts of state Democrats to severely alter their electoral map ahead of the 2026 primary.

🚨 BREAKING: A Virginia Judge just issued an injunction against the Democratic effort to redistrict the state and ruled that it isn't valid for a referendum until after the 2027 election. pic.twitter.com/eZsbkGMn61 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2026

Advertisement

Chief Justice of the Tazewell County Circuit Court Jack Hurley Jr. rejected the Democrat’s proposed amendment that would have stripped Republicans of four seats in the U.S. House. Hurley argued that, since the amendment would have gone into effect while early voting was taking place, one million Virginian voters would have been disenfranchised.

Since the Virginia Constitution requires an intervening election following the passage of constitutional amendments, Hurley found that the referendum for the newly proposed map couldn’t be held until after the midterms.

Virginia Democrats have been giddy at the idea of stealing the House away from Republicans through their illegal map redrawings. Just before the decision was released, Virginia Senate Pro Tempore Lucas posted to social media bragging about their “accomplishment.”

Signed ✅

Sealed ✅

Delivered ✅ https://t.co/QUwIo4oUvb — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 27, 2026

Ever since the scheme was put into action, Lucas has made the idea of screwing over Republican voters in her state her personality. Here are just a few of the redistricting posts that she’s made on X in the past few weeks, in which she also celebrates Maryland’s proposed 8-0 Democrat congressional redraw.

We can do this also- let’s go Virginia!!



10-1 https://t.co/26OFamrSqh — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 21, 2026

Even ESPN talking about 10-1 tonight. pic.twitter.com/RxDJgS1kqg — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 20, 2026

Democrats are sure to appeal the decision, which will likely make its way to the Supreme Court for an emergency decision before the elections in November.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.