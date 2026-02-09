Elites Did Their Part to Fight Global Warming by Flying Dozens of Private Jets to the Super Bowl

The Democrats keep telling us we have to address climate change immediately, or half the country will end up underwater. Bernie Sanders, who supports the Green New Deal and calls climate change an "existential threat" to humanity, spent more than half a million dollars on private jets during his "Fight Oligarchy" tour.

Yesterday, following the Super Bowl in San Francisco, hundreds of private jets were seen leaving the area. We're willing to be that 90 percent or more of them were owned by people who agree with Bernie Sanders about climate change.

🚨 JUST IN: HUNDREDS of private jets have been recorded leaving the Bay Area following the Super Bowl — a jaw-dropping “rules for thee but not for me” betrayal of the climate change movement



They are elitists.



Climate activists are one big hoax. pic.twitter.com/wfoQirMsb2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 9, 2026

As always, it's (D)ifferent when they do it. The Obamas bought a waterfront mansion in Martha's Vineyard a couple of years ago, and Kamala Harris just dropped $8 million on a Malibu property with "sweeping ocean views."

Private jets for the Super Bowl, carbon guilt for your pickup. Every time.



If climate policy was serious, it’d target China/India emissions and grid reliability, not guilt-trip plumbers while the VIP class flies home in a Gulfstream. It’s religion for the little people. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 9, 2026

The elite have proposed 15-minute cities, introducing a meat allergy to the population, and a slew of other authoritarian moves to "combat climate change." Meanwhile, they and their rich buddies can simply buy carbon offsets so they can keep living the high life.

Carbon footprints are for peasants. The elites don't need to bother themselves with such things. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) February 9, 2026

We're the icky peasants who need to be controlled.

Private jets generate 5 to 14 times more carbon emissions per passenger than commercial planes, emitting about 3.6 metric tons of CO2 per flight on average. In 2023, that was 19.5 million tons of CO2.





Now, this writer doesn't buy that nonsense, and few others do. But the Left needs to be held to its own rules.

Haha, talk about preaching one thing and living another. These “climate heroes” just showed their true colors elite as hell — War Monitoring (@WarMonitoring_x) February 9, 2026

They don't even try to hide it. They think they're better and more privileged than us.

