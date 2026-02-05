Democrats Are Going to Melt Down After Trump Enacts This New Rule
Here's How Much Bernie Sanders Spent on Private Jets While Fighting Climate Change

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 05, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Bernie Sanders has made a name for himself as Congress' resident cranky commie. He likes to pretend he's a man of the people and champion of the working class, but the reality is he owns three houses and likes capitalism when he's selling his latest book. He's also a raging hypocrite who lectures us about the dangers of climate change and the "oligarchy" while he jets around the country on a private aircraft.

Here's more:

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who crisscrossed the country last year on a Fighting Oligarchy tour with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., spent over $550,000 in 2025 on private jet travel for himself using campaign funds, a Fox News Digital review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings found.

The majority of the spending came in the first two quarters, which cover up until July. That is also when Sanders and AOC had the majority of their tour stops across the country. 

In April, between stops on the tour, Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a photo of Sanders boarding a luxury Bombardier Challenger private jet at the Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, California. The source also indicated seeing the New York congresswoman boarding the private jet as well. 

Last year, when he faced heat for flying private, Sanders said he would not apologize and that he was too important to fly commercial.

"When was the last time you saw Donald Trump during the campaign mode at a national airport?" he asked on Fox News. "You run a campaign, and you do three or four or five rallies in a week. The only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people."

"Think about me sitting at a waiting line at United," Sen. Sanders added. "No apologies for that. That's what campaign travel is about. That's what we've done in the past. We're going to do it in the future."

And, of course, there's the climate hypocrisy. Sanders supports the economy-killing "Green New Deal" and calls climate change an "existential threat" to the world. Yet he will fly a private jet, which has a massive carbon footprint. Sacrifices are the things we little guys have to make to save the planet.

An oligarchy is a system of governance in which power is held by a small, elite group, decisions are made to benefit the few, and citizens have little say in the system. Instead, power is concentrated in the hands of unelected elites who control institutions such as the media, the courts, and education. They have rules that protect the insiders and disadvantage their opponents, and there's limited accountability for the elite and their friends.

Which party does that sound like? Democrats are the ones who installed Kamala Harris as the nominee without a single vote; they're the party that owns most of the media, has activist judges, and runs our schools. They believe they're above the law (see Don Lemon) while using the full weight of the law to attack Republicans.

As with everything the Democrats say, claims of "oligarchy" are pure projection, and Bernie Sanders proves it.

