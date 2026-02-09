Is Prime Minister Keir Starmer Going to Resign?

The release of millions of pages of the Epstein files has led to a major fallout in the U.K., and it may cost Prime Minister Keir Starmer his leadership role. Now there's speculation Starmer may be forced to resign.

'A Government collapsing before our very eyes... in open revolt! This could well lead to an early general election.'



Reform MP Robert Jenrick condemns turmoil within the Labour Party as Keir Starmer faces calls to resign over his appointment of Peter Mandelson. pic.twitter.com/uLcquB7rKb — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 9, 2026

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is calling on Starmer to resign amid a growing scandal involving Starmer's appointment of Peter Mandelson as the U.K. Ambassador to the U.S., despite the fact that Mandelson had ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Sarwar called Starmer and the controversy a "distraction" ahead of upcoming elections.

🚨 BREAKING: Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar officially calls for Keir Starmer to resign



"The distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change" pic.twitter.com/RRH6Z9W8rJ — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 9, 2026

"It's not without pain, as I have a genuine friendship with Keir Starmer," Sarwar said. "But my first priority and my first loyalty is to my country, Scotland. And I'm not willing to sacrifice Scotland's NHS, our schools, our communities, our towns, cities, villages, and islands to a third decade of an SNP government. That's why the distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change."

CONFIRMED: Labour leader in Scotland calls for Starmer to go. Huge, surely terminal moment for the Prime Minister. https://t.co/L4xMyrhwR0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 9, 2026

Earlier, Starmer said he wasn't going to resign, reportedly telling the staff at Downing Street, "We go forward from here. We go with confidence as we continue changing the country."

🚨 BREAKING: Keir Starmer has told No 10 staff that he’s not resigning:



“We go forward from here. We go with confidence as we continue changing the country” — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 9, 2026

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy also defended Starmer, saying he "won a massive mandate" a year and a half ago to "deliver on Labour's manifesto."

Keir Starmer won a massive mandate 18 months ago, for five years to deliver on Labour’s manifesto that we all stood on.



We should let nothing distract us from our mission to change Britain and we support the Prime Minister in doing that. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 9, 2026

We've all seen how that's going for the U.K. Lammy is the driving force behind the U.K. doing away with jury trials, on the grounds they cost too much and take up too much time. Meanwhile, hordes of Islamic migrants are assaulting British women and girls — the increased violence is something Starmer called a "national emergency" — and the nation has seen the number of reported rapes skyrocket.

Other Labour MPs circled the wagons around Starmer, warning of a "dark, divisive" Britain if Reform takes office.

The battle for Britain in the years ahead is between a modern, diverse Britain led by Labour or a dark, divisive Britain under Reform.



All of us in the Labour Party must get behind the Prime Minister, rise to the challenge and deliver a richer, fairer and stronger future. — Darren Jones MP (@darrenpjones) February 9, 2026

That "modern, diverse" U.K. isn't working out so well. Hordes of "diverse" Islamic migrants are assaulting British women and girls — the increased violence is something Starmer called a "national emergency" — and the nation has seen the number of reported rapes skyrocket.

Several aides have resigned, including Tim Allan, director of communications.

Starmer chucks another close aide under the bus to save his own skin. This is getting ridiculous. https://t.co/qedeMQ5QpL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 9, 2026

Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, also resigned.

Piers Morgan has also called on Starmer to quit "for the good of the country."

Keir, you’re a good man.

A decent man.

An Arsenal fan (always a good test of a man).

When you did Life Stories, I found your remarkable journey to the top of British politics very inspiring.

But this can’t go on.

For the good of the country, resign. ⁦@Keir_Starmer⁩ pic.twitter.com/82LK25uvVR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 9, 2026

Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan is also set to call for Starmer's resignation.

🚨 BREAKING: Welsh Labour First Minister Eluned Morgan is set to follow Anas Sarwar in calling for Keir Starmer to resign https://t.co/fBupim2hD2 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 9, 2026

