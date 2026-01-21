Trump Blasts Canadian PM Mark Carney's Lack of Gratitude for American Strength

President Trump blasted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, accusing him of failing to show enough gratitude to the United States, a nation that, by virtue of its proximity, provides military defence for Canada. Trump then issued a pointed warning to Carney, telling him to think twice before making statements critical of the U.S.

"We're building a Golden Dome that's going to, just by its very nature, going to be defending Canada. Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also," Trump told world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "But they're not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us, Canada. Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."

President Trump CALLS OUT Canadian PM Mark Carney: "Remember that...the next time you make your statements!" pic.twitter.com/EJVJy7gnKu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 21, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump is now calling out Canada PM Mark Carney to his FACE for not being grateful to America 🔥



"Canada LIVES because of the US. Remember that, Mark [Carney], the next time you make your statements!"



"I watched your PM yesterday, he wasn't grateful!"… pic.twitter.com/wetyWc5z6C — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

This comes as President Trump has slapped tariffs on Canada to curb the flow of illicit drugs, especially fentanyl, across the northern border. Key exports like steel, aluminum, autos, and lumber were hit to pressure Ottawa for stricter border controls and fairer trade. Tensions, however, have grown with Canada’s retaliatory tariffs, and Prime Minister Carney’s criticisms on issues like Greenland, and an ad that was released depicting former President Ronald Reagan criticizing the broad use of tariffs.

Trump’s rebuke of Carney underscores a simple message: U.S. protection and strength shouldn’t be taken for granted by anyone.

