Trump Took on the International Elites at Davos. You Know They're Steaming
Appeals Court Puts the Kibosh on Insane Judge's Ruling That Hamstrung ICE Agents...
Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland
We Now Know What Happened With That DHS Officer-Involved Shooting in CA
He Was Ordered to Kill Iranian Protesters – Now He Faces a Death...
Democrats Will Impeach Trump If They Win in November
Guess Where Students for Justice in Palestine Is Getting Its Talking Points From
VIP
Tucker Carlson's Latest Newsletter Argues That a Nuclear Iran Could Be 'a Good...
Justice Clarence Thomas' Response to Hawaii Gun-Control Law, Grounded in Racist Black Code...
Trump Jokes With Newsom During His World Economic Forum Speech: 'I Would Call...
The Left's Search for a New Cause
House Oversight Sends Contempt Resolution Against Clintons to Full House Over Epstein Prob...
Man Faces Federal Charges for Alleged Online Threats to Kill ICE Agents
The Republicans Are Launching an Investigation Into Ilhan Omar's Mysterious Net Worth Expl...
Tipsheet

Trump Blasts Canadian PM Mark Carney's Lack of Gratitude for American Strength

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 21, 2026 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump blasted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, accusing him of failing to show enough gratitude to the United States, a nation that, by virtue of its proximity, provides military defence for Canada. Trump then issued a pointed warning to Carney, telling him to think twice before making statements critical of the U.S.

Advertisement

"We're building a Golden Dome that's going to, just by its very nature, going to be defending Canada. Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also," Trump told world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "But they're not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us, Canada. Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."

This comes as President Trump has slapped tariffs on Canada to curb the flow of illicit drugs, especially fentanyl, across the northern border. Key exports like steel, aluminum, autos, and lumber were hit to pressure Ottawa for stricter border controls and fairer trade. Tensions, however, have grown with Canada’s retaliatory tariffs, and Prime Minister Carney’s criticisms on issues like Greenland, and an ad that was released depicting former President Ronald Reagan criticizing the broad use of tariffs. 

Recommended

Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CANADA DONALD TRUMP MILITARY TARIFFS TRADE

Trump’s rebuke of Carney underscores a simple message: U.S. protection and strength shouldn’t be taken for granted by anyone. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland Matt Vespa
Appeals Court Puts the Kibosh on Insane Judge's Ruling That Hamstrung ICE Agents in Minnesota Matt Vespa
Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back in His Place. Amy Curtis
Bait and Switch: One Group Claims It's Found a Way to Occupy the Anti-ICE Protesters Amy Curtis
Trump Jokes With Newsom During His World Economic Forum Speech: 'I Would Call Up Trump' Dmitri Bolt
Trump Took on the International Elites at Davos. You Know They're Steaming Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Pulls Another Masterclass Negotiation on Greenland Matt Vespa
Advertisement