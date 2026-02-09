Men Are Going to Strike Back
Bakari Sellers Says America Needs a 'Fumigation' of MAGA

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 09, 2026 8:30 AM
Townhall Media

There's a troubling mentality on the Left that openly and proudly talks about attacking White Americans. Under the Left's intersectional worldview of "oppressor" versus "oppressed," Whites are always to blame for the world's ills and must face consequences for the behaviors (real or perceived) of their ancestors. We saw this mentality when the Trump administration gave White South Africans asylum. Not only did the Left suddenly oppose immigration, but the African National Congress lamented that these people were avoiding "impunity from transformation."

Just the other day, Texas state Rep. Gene Wu said Whites are now the minority, and non-Whites should "take over." “I always tell people that the day that the Latino, African-American, Asian, and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor, is the day we start winning,” Wu said. “Because we are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone, and to make things fair. But the problem is that our communities are divided, they’re completely divided.”

In a recent panel with Don Lemon, former politician and author Bakari Sellers took it one step further, saying the country needs to be "fumigated" and "exorcised" from MAGA.

That's very intentional language. "Fumigating" is what's done to remove bugs from a house by killing them, and exorcisms remove evil.

"You know, Joe Biden was somewhat of a bridge...somebody who morally and ethically was antithetical to who Donald Trump was," Sellers said. 

"I think what that episode in our country's history showed us is that we really need some fumigation, right? We really need an exorcism, for lack of a better term. We need a more aggressive approach to go in and surgically remove the cancer that is the Donald Trump and MAGA movement," Sellers said. And the other panelists said nothing, or nodded along.

And Don Lemon didn't challenge Sellers on this.

They don't even hear themselves.

That's exactly what this is.

Don't ever forget it.

Believe them.

Some 77 million Americans voted for President Trump, and Sellers wants to fumigate all of us. That rhetoric would never be tolerated against any other group. Democrats spent two days with their hair on fire over a 15-year-old video of the Obamas, and not one of them bats and eye at this.

