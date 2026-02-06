Virginia Is Trying the Seattle Experiment Regarding Salt and Winter Weather. Here's How...
Tipsheet

The Left Has Found a Way to Attack President Trump for Lowering Drug Costs

Amy Curtis
February 06, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Democrats have been extremely critical of President Trump, claiming there's an "affordability crisis" in America. Of course, their solution to that is, like Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, to raise our taxes even more and to attack everything President Trump does.

This includes attacking President Trump for lowering drug costs for Americans. This writer remembers not too long ago when Joe Biden, on his first day in office, froze a Trump-era executive order lowering insulin costs and then turned around and lowered insulin costs as part of the misleading "Inflation Reduction Act."

Yesterday, President Trump announced TrumpRx, a website where Americans can shop for cheaper prescription drugs. It will slash the costs of drugs, including popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic. When the news broke, this writer sarcastically asked when the Democrats would come out against cheaper prescription drugs for Americans.

Now she has her answer. They're using TrumpRx to blame Trump for raising drug prices in Switzerland.

Simply incredible.

Here's more:

For the past few years, Swiss oncologist Christoph Renner has treated blood cancer patients with Lunsumio, a new drug that helps the immune system recognize and destroy malignant cells. Then, last summer, Renner got an email from Roche Holding AG, Lunsumio’s manufacturer, informing him the treatment would no longer be available in Switzerland because health insurers there wouldn’t pay for the infusions. “You see what’s possible,” says Renner, a professor at the University of Basel, “and then you’re told you can’t use it.”

The move was a response to rules President Donald Trump introduced that force drugmakers to reduce their prices in the US to the lowest level paid in other developed countries. In Switzerland, new medications typically cost far less than in the US, so in theory Americans should benefit from the change. The problem is, instead of bringing prices down in the US, pharmaceutical companies are raising them elsewhere.

Yet Switzerland has shown little political willingness to pay more—threatening both the availability of medications in the country and its role as a global leader in developing therapies. Drug prices are the primary driver of the increasing cost of mandatory health coverage, and the topic generates heated debate during the annual reappraisal of insurance rates. “The Swiss cannot and must not pay for price reductions in the USA with their health insurance premiums,” says Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, Switzerland’s home affairs minister.

Related:

BIG PHARMA DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE INFLATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

So while they can't — as of yet — condemn President Trump for lowering drug prices, they're going to spin this by blaming the administration for making drugs cost more elsewhere. Good luck with that framing.

That's what we were told. We were told that things were cheaper in Europe, and that we needed to emulate that system here.

Guess not.

While Switzerland doesn't take military funding from the U.S., it does get aid. Many European nations use that aid to free up funding for their socialized medicine schemes, while Americans pay for it.

Long past time.

There is no such thing as a free lunch. Someone, somewhere, is paying for it.

Thank goodness.

They'll get used to it.

