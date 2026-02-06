The Left Has Found a Way to Attack President Trump for Lowering Drug Costs

Democrats have been extremely critical of President Trump, claiming there's an "affordability crisis" in America. Of course, their solution to that is, like Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, to raise our taxes even more and to attack everything President Trump does.

This includes attacking President Trump for lowering drug costs for Americans. This writer remembers not too long ago when Joe Biden, on his first day in office, froze a Trump-era executive order lowering insulin costs and then turned around and lowered insulin costs as part of the misleading "Inflation Reduction Act."

Yesterday, President Trump announced TrumpRx, a website where Americans can shop for cheaper prescription drugs. It will slash the costs of drugs, including popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic. When the news broke, this writer sarcastically asked when the Democrats would come out against cheaper prescription drugs for Americans.

Now she has her answer. They're using TrumpRx to blame Trump for raising drug prices in Switzerland.

Simply incredible.

Here's more:

For the past few years, Swiss oncologist Christoph Renner has treated blood cancer patients with Lunsumio, a new drug that helps the immune system recognize and destroy malignant cells. Then, last summer, Renner got an email from Roche Holding AG, Lunsumio’s manufacturer, informing him the treatment would no longer be available in Switzerland because health insurers there wouldn’t pay for the infusions. “You see what’s possible,” says Renner, a professor at the University of Basel, “and then you’re told you can’t use it.” The move was a response to rules President Donald Trump introduced that force drugmakers to reduce their prices in the US to the lowest level paid in other developed countries. In Switzerland, new medications typically cost far less than in the US, so in theory Americans should benefit from the change. The problem is, instead of bringing prices down in the US, pharmaceutical companies are raising them elsewhere. Yet Switzerland has shown little political willingness to pay more—threatening both the availability of medications in the country and its role as a global leader in developing therapies. Drug prices are the primary driver of the increasing cost of mandatory health coverage, and the topic generates heated debate during the annual reappraisal of insurance rates. “The Swiss cannot and must not pay for price reductions in the USA with their health insurance premiums,” says Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, Switzerland’s home affairs minister.

So while they can't — as of yet — condemn President Trump for lowering drug prices, they're going to spin this by blaming the administration for making drugs cost more elsewhere. Good luck with that framing.

That’s ok, Europe has free healthcare so it’s no problem. 😊 — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) February 5, 2026

That's what we were told. We were told that things were cheaper in Europe, and that we needed to emulate that system here.

Guess not.

Awe, heartbreaking the rest of the world doesn't get discounted drugs paid for by Americas. pic.twitter.com/uh345HHaTl — B Rob (@robisonbw) February 5, 2026

While Switzerland doesn't take military funding from the U.S., it does get aid. Many European nations use that aid to free up funding for their socialized medicine schemes, while Americans pay for it.

Well, yeah, bc America was paying to lower theirs while they scoffed at us. Time for them to see that for themselves. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) February 5, 2026

Long past time.

Good.



It’s not the job of Americans to pay higher prices so preening Europeans can have “free” healthcare.



They can pay market prices or develop and produce their own drugs. https://t.co/KD0EeernxJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 6, 2026

There is no such thing as a free lunch. Someone, somewhere, is paying for it.

In other words, the US was paying for the rest of the world's healthcare. Now we aren't, thanks to President Trump. https://t.co/cPjTKK8q6R — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) February 5, 2026

Thank goodness.

America has been subsidizing the first world for so long that us getting a fair deal is marketed as injustice https://t.co/rmbV7PuPJ1 — bumbadum (@bumbadum14) February 5, 2026

They'll get used to it.

