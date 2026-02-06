VIP
'Fundamentally Hostile to Our Constitution:' House GOP to Hold Hearings on Sharia Law

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 06, 2026 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

This writer remembers the first hearing about Sharia law in the late 1990s, when some charitable organization warned her about the Taliban and its oppression of women. Just a few short years later, radical Islamists slammed planes into the World Trade Center, showing us the true face of Islam. In the 25 years since then, the Left in America and the U.K. have bent the knee to radical Islamists in the name of "tolerance" and "diversity."

In places like Dearborn and even Texas, Islamists are attempting to force Sharia law on Americans. In parts of the U.K., they're doing the same thing. It's an un-American, anti-woman, anti-gay ideology that cannot be allowed to gain a foothold in the West.

And the GOP House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing about Sharia law, warning it violates federal law and may be unconstitutional.

Here's more:

The House Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing on Feb. 10 to uncover how Sharia law is “contrary to America’s founding principles” and “may violate federal law and the Constitution,” The Daily Signal has learned.

At the hearing, titled “Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution,” witnesses and members will discuss “where, why, and how Islamic extremists are attempting to establish Sharia-based institutions in the U.S.,” a statement provided to The Daily Signal claimed.

Additionally, the hearing will discuss current proposed legislative reforms that would protect Americans from efforts to establish alternative, Sharia-based institutions.

The Left and Democrats will scream all day about the "separation of church and state," while allowing Islamists to impose their religious and political ideologies on Americans. In the aforementioned Dearborn, there is now a call to prayer blasted on public speakers in the early morning hours, and they name streets after terrorists.

Texas Congressman Brandon Gill is sounding the alarm on this.

"Where did this come from? Islam is largely alien to American history; it certainly didn't come into the United States on the Mayflower," Gill said. "It's something that we deliberately imported as a matter of immigration policy into our country. And it's going to destroy us just like it's destroying Europe right now."

"It's our job to stand up to that, to stand up for our values and to prohibit alien cultures and alien ideologies that do not comport with our own governing framework," Gill added.

Rep. Randy Fine of Florida noted there are several Sharia law-friendly countries Islamists could choose from.

"There are 57 countries in the world where you can live, if you want to live under Sharia," Fine said. "Working with my colleagues, we're going to make sure this one is not number 58."

Fine also said we need to stop calling it "radical Islam" and refer to it as "mainstream Islam."

Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois also said Sharia law is "fundamentally hostile to our Constitution and our way of life."

"Across America, we are seeing a dangerous and deliberate effort to normalize ideologies that are hostile to our Constitution and our way of life," Miller said. "The result of mass migration from regions that reject Western values has brought with it growing attempts to impose Sharia law on our communities."

