Leftist Judge Appointed by Biden Is the Latest Activist to Block Trump’s Immigration Enforcement

We've all seen the radical, leftist judges working to thwart the Trump administration and derail the president's agenda— an agenda he was freely and fairly elected to enact.

Earlier this week, Oregon U.S. District Court Judge Michael Simon ruled that ICE cannot use tear gas and other crowd control munitions on anti-ICE mobs in the city.

But there's another U.S. District Court Judge who is even more problematic. Judge Mustafa Kasubhai is the first Muslim to serve as a U.S. federal judge, when he was appointed as a magistrate in 2018. Former President Joe Biden appointed Kasubhai to the U.S. District Court in 2024, and he was confirmed by the Senate 51-44.

Kasubhai is listed as a registered Democrat and endorsed by the radical leftist judicial advocacy group Alliance for Justice (AFJ). The AFJ "opposes President Donald Trump and blames his Supreme Court nominees for ruling against AFJ’s left-of-center policy initiatives. It has criticized President Trump for appointing conservative justices, and AFJ has campaigned for ‘packing’ the Supreme Court by adding additional justices to ‘dilute’ conservative influence over the Court," according to Influence Watch.

Kasubhai not only has his pronouns in his LinkedIn profile, but he also demands that attorneys and others in his court state and affirm their pronouns, too.

In January, Kasubahi ruled against the DOJ's efforts to collect voter roll data from Oregon and extended a grace period laid out in the One Big Beautiful Bill requiring states to comply with SNAP restrictions.

In July of last year, Kasubhai blocked the deportation of an Iranian man denied asylum in 2002. That Iranian national has had a deportation order since 2004. He also sentenced to probation a man who had "targeted and terrorized" a synagogue in Eugene, Oregon, in 2023.

Kasubhai also penned a poem while in college titled "Sensualized Property Theory," channeling Karl Marx and questioning the nature of property ownership. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) read the poem during a Senate Judiciary hearing.

Most recently, Kasubhai ruled that ICE officials in Oregon cannot arrest people without a warrant, unless there's a "risk of escape."

BREAKING: A federal judge blocks immigration agents from arresting people in Oregon without warrants unless there's a risk of escape. https://t.co/VPRSWAOtw9 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 5, 2026

Here's more from the AP:

U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai issued a preliminary injunction in a proposed class-action lawsuit targeting the Department of Homeland Security’s practice of arresting immigrants they happen to come across while conducting ramped-up enforcement operations — which critics have described as “arrest first, justify later.” The department, which is named as a defendant in the suit, did not immediately comment in response to a request from The Associated Press. Similar actions, including immigration agents entering private property without a warrant issued by a court, have drawn concern from civil rights groups across the country amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

This is the latest attempt by a radical Leftist judge to thwart the will of the American people and the Trump administration's immigration agenda.

Judge Mustafa T. Kasubhai (he/him) has decided that he gets to dictate immigration enforcement in Oregon.



By the way, the pronouns? Literally in his signature block on the order.



That's what we're dealing with. https://t.co/zM19HgOFfG — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 5, 2026

Judge Kasubhai was not elected to run immigration policy from the bench in Oregon. President Trump was elected to enforce immigration laws nationwide.

Yet once again, a radical Leftist judge has decided that his ideology matters more than the Constitution, more than Congress, more than the voters, and more than the rule of law.

This is what judicial activism and overreach look like, and it's exactly why Americans are losing faith in institutions that no longer respect their limits.

Such activism may please activists and advocacy groups, but it directly undermines the mandate voters gave President Trump, and it leaves Americans to deal with the consequences.

By blocking ICE from carrying out basic enforcement duties and enforcing the laws as written (by both Republicans and Democrats), Judge Kasubhai isn’t protecting civil rights. He’s shielding lawbreakers and handcuffing the federal government.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

