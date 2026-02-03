The Judicial Coup Continues: Judge Blocks ICE From Using Tear Gas on Leftist Agitators in Portland

A federal judge appointed by President Barack Obama has issued a protective order restricting federal agents from using crowd control methods like tear gas or pepper balls against radical leftist agitators who have besieged Portland’s ICE detention facility.

#Breaking: Oregon US District Court Judge Michael Simon has issued a temporary protection order prohibiting federal officers from using tear gas, pepper balls, and other crowd control munitions at the Portland ICE facility.



This comes as Antifa-affiliated protesters increase… pic.twitter.com/HmRPZzkQay — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) February 3, 2026

💥💥💥 The agents at the Portland ICE Facility just proved who's streets those are ~ GOD BLESS ICE 💥💥💥💥💥



Portland ICE Protests 02.01.26 pic.twitter.com/Hg4IuhgoHC — Miss Mary (@DivintyMary) February 2, 2026

“Oh no, they’re tear-gassing the kids!”



Portland lefties after hauling children to an unlawful protest zone.



Newsflash: You brought them to a felony in progress.



Don’t weaponize your toddlers then play victim when the street gets spicy. pic.twitter.com/3oPT56qtnz — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 1, 2026

Anyone know who this leaf blower guy is?



He was throwing smoke grenades over the Portland ICE facility wall on Saturday during the ICE Out protest.



This is a federal crime.pic.twitter.com/6fDOn7yoFL — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 2, 2026

🚨🚨 February 1, 2026 Portland OR

Radical left mob storms the ICE facility again... until flashbangs pop and tear gas rolls in WITHOUT WARNING. That chemical cloud? That's the SMELL OF FREEDOM hitting commie tears! 🇺🇸💨🫡 ICE knows their orders...deport, deter, dominate! 💪🔥🦅… pic.twitter.com/UiIP8WUapf — PortlandPatriots (@PatriotsinPNW) February 2, 2026

Judge Michael Simon, appointed to his District Court seat by Obama in 2010, issued the decision on Tuesday evening. A similar ruling had been issued by a federal court in January as protests began to escalate in Minneapolis, but was eventually struck down. This attempt will likely meet the same fate.

Included in the ruling is, sadly, a prohibition on federal agents wielding their newly-deployed tear gas mortars. Agents began using these to curb the assault on the facility earlier this week.

Portland ICE Facility: ICE just dropped the new mortar-style tear gas upgrade.



Commie terrorists choking and scattering like the roaches they are.



Gas 'em out. ICE legends doing God's work. pic.twitter.com/NX8InadRv6 — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 2, 2026

Simon issued a similar ruling against the use of crowd control methods in 2020 when Portland rioted after the death of George Floyd.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

