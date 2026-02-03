Authorities Provide Update on Search for Nancy Guthrie, but Offer Few New Details

Over the weekend, Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home. She has not been seen since Saturday night, and authorities said that Guthrie, while living with some physical health problems, was of sound mind and that her house was considered a "crime scene."

The White House shared Guthrie's missing person poster and asked anyone with information to call 911.

Our prayers are with the Guthrie family as we hope for Nancy’s safe return home. pic.twitter.com/AuA4zQcPiW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2026

Radar Online shared a concerning update earlier, noting that Guthrie's pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch early Sunday morning.

Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother Nancy's Pacemaker 'Stopped Syncing With Her Apple Watch Early Sunday Morning' — As Sheriff Warns the Search is a 'Race Against Time' https://t.co/h6TFIMJnqI pic.twitter.com/bOY3Oxwe97 — Radar Online (@radar_online) February 3, 2026

Here's more:

Pacemakers, like the one Nancy used, are devices that are implanted via surgery to treat irregular heart rhythms. They work by sending small electrical signals to the heart. According to the latest information, Nancy's pacemaker stopped syncing with her watch around 2 am on Sunday. The data from the Apple Watch offers a possible time Nancy may have been abducted from her home. Nancy was reported as missing on Sunday after not showing up for church. She was last seen at her house on Saturday evening, around 9:45 pm. By the time her family got to her house, they found her cellphone, wallet, and keys, but no signs of her. Her home did appear to show signs of forced entry. As the investigation into her disappearance continued, it was revealed blood was found in her home.

Earlier, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told MS NOW that "air and ground searches" for Nancy Guthrie will slow down as they push "more to the investigative side" of things.

Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos says on MS NOW that "the air and ground searches" for Nancy Guthrie will slow down as "we're pushing more to the investigative side of this." pic.twitter.com/9oULhQLZ8H — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 3, 2026

"The air and ground searches, you'll see that slow down," Nanos said. "Through the night, learned a little bit more about some of the things we've submitted for DNA with the labs, but nothing really that would be...help us identify a suspect."

"Throughout today, we hope to have more technology coming into play for us," Nanos added, noting that info from license plate readers, traffic cameras, and cell tower data was all being gathered, too.

Nanos also told Fox News that Guthrie relied on medication, and that missing a dose could be "fatal" in 24 hours.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pima County officials held a press conference about Guthrie's disappearance.

NEW: Pima County Sheriff's Office to provide an update on the investigation unto the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie at 1:30pmET. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) February 3, 2026

Nanos told the media, "We have someone's life who is in jeopardy," but gave no indication they'd found Guthrie or were any closer to locating her.

"I understand there's great attention on this, and rightfully so," Nanos said, noting the attention has generated many leads.

Jon Edwards, Assistant Special Agent in the Tucson FBI office.

"The FBI is doing everything in our power to bring Nancy Guthrie home," Edwards said. The FBI is working to obtain data from cell phones and cell towers and providing other investigative support for the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

"Every lead and tip is important," Edwards said. "Please help us bring Nancy Guthrie home."

Sheriff Nanos was unable to say if this was a random or targeted abduction, and was unable to provide a description of the clothing Guthrie may have been wearing. He also said they're not sure if they're looking for one suspect or multiple suspects.

When asked if authorities are looking for someone who is still alive, Nanos told the media, "We hope we are."

"We're working with the data we've submitted for investigative analysis," Nanos said. He was unable to narrow down the timeline for her disappearance, noting Guthrie was dropped off at her home around 9:30 pm Saturday night and reported missing at 11 am Sunday morning.

"There's a lot of detective work being done," Nanos said when asked about a possible suspicious person who was spotted a few doors down from Guthrie's house recently, but Nanos was unable to provide more details.

When asked if he believed Guthrie was still in the area, Nanos said, "We don't know where she is."

Press also asked if anyone had made ransom demands, but Nanos said they're following all leads.

"We'll see you, unless something breaks, we'll see you Thursday morning," Nanos told the press.

