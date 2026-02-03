Minnesota Family Decides to Self-Deport, Proving Trump's Immigration Policies Are Working

Despite the Left's rhetoric that ICE is the Gestapo or Nazis or fascists, the reality is this: ICE is tasked with enforcing the duly enacted immigration laws of our country. Those laws were written and codified by Congress and signed by past presidents of both parties. During the Obama years, no one said a word about ICE or accused agents of "terrorizing" our communities. CNN even did a ride-along with ICE and spoke positively of them.

How times have changed.

Democrats oppose ICE and Border Patrol because a) they oppose anything President Trump does, and b) have learned that importing millions of illegal immigrants helps them electorally. They've even said as much, with New York Democratic Rep. Yvette Clark saying illegal immigrant helps with redistricting.

The violent rhetoric spread mostly by Democrats, has led to massive riots in Minneapolis and elsewhere, and Democrats keep fanning the flames. The accusations that Border Patrol and ICE agents are as dangerous as they are untrue, but stoking fear is the point. Meanwhile, DHS is continuing to offer illegal immigrants a free plane ride and money if they self-deport. The snarky among us might point out the Nazis did no such thing.

That, coupled with the Democratic Party's fear-mongering, led one family to deport themselves.

Tired of living in fear, this family decided to deport themselves https://t.co/sptOVQwJQN — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) February 2, 2026

Here's more:

Segundo’s family kept watching the street, afraid to leave the house. All around their south Minneapolis neighborhood, the Trump administration’s Operation Metro Surge was raging. Immigrants were being pulled from their cars through smashed windows and marched out of their homes into the freezing cold.



Segundo, 43, his wife Maria, 40, and their five kids were on a path to legal status and say their immigration case was up-to-date. But the Ecuadorian family was increasingly afraid to go to work, school or to the store for food and diapers for their grandson.



“We didn’t come here with bad intentions,” Segundo said. “We came here to work. Now we are afraid to stay. We’re afraid to go outside."



On Jan. 23, Segundo, Maria and their youngest son, Jairo, who at 14 is too young to work, made the difficult decision to return to Ecuador. The move came after months of deliberation and the sudden deportation of immediate family members.



This also keeps the family together, which the Democrats seem to care about.

“on a path to legal status” is doing a lot of work here pic.twitter.com/RC87wQbk39 — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) February 2, 2026

Yes, it is.

Yes, they went home. Now they have the opportunity to apply to immigrate legally. — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) February 2, 2026

Correct. Self-deporting means they can return through legal immigration channels in the future if they choose to.

This story doesn't make any sense. They were living in fear of deportation, so they deported themselves?



You guys didn't think this one through.



And also, good! They can apply for citizenship like the millions of others trying to move to the land of the free stuff — Kreskin's Roommate (@ceebee301) February 2, 2026

It doesn't have to make sense. It just has to make people feel things.

Good for them for making a wise choice. I wish them all success in their home country. https://t.co/5btw701bhG — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 2, 2026

Ecuador is nice this time of year, so we're told.

Actually, they were living in fear because they were breaking the law. So the headline should read “tired of breaking the law, this family decided to deport themselves.“ @StarTribune https://t.co/snymUx7kqm — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) February 2, 2026

Despite what the Left says, every person who violates immigration law is a criminal. It doesn't matter if the crime is a misdemeanor; they broke the law. The consequence for that is deportation.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

