Tulsi Gabbard Vows to Protect Election Integrity in Scathing Letter to Congress

February 03, 2026
Earlier today, our own Matt Vespa wrote about The Wall Street Journal's hit piece on Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. In that smear campaign, a U.S. intelligence official alleged wrongdoing by Gabbard, but the whistleblower complaint was so highly classified that it took months of debate about how to share it with Congress.

Buried deep in the WSJ story was this tidbit that blew up the entire complaint against Gabbard: "A representative for the inspector general said the office had determined specific allegations against Gabbard weren’t credible."

It's no coincidence that the piece dropped after Gabbard was present at the recent FBI raid of Fulton County, GA, where they seized boxes of records related to the 2020 election.

Now, Gabbard herself is responding with a letter to Congress related to the Fulton County raid.

Here's some of what the letter says:

I have received your letter regarding my presence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) execution of a search warrant on the Office of the Clerk of the Court of Fulton County, Georgia on 28 January 2026. For a brief period of time, I accompanied FBI Deputy Director Bailey and Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge Pete Ellis in observing FBI personnel executing that search warrant, issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia pursuant to a probable cause finding. My presence was requested by the President and executed by my broad statutory authority to coordinate, integrate, and analyze intelligence related to election security, including counterintelligence (CI), foreign and other malign influence and cybersecurity. The FBI’s Intelligence/Counterintelligence divisions are one of 18 elements that I oversee.

In twelve FBI Field Offices across the country, including the Atlanta Field Office, the senior FBI official (Assistant Director in Charge or Special Agent in Charge) is dual-hatted as my Domestic DNI-Representative. The Domestic DNI-Rep program was established in 2011 through a Memorandum of Understanding between the ODNI and FBI. Domestic DNI-Reps are distributed by region and focus on specific domestic issues of concern or interest, including threats to critical infrastructure. I have visited several of my Domestic DNI-Reps at FBI Field Offices across the country. While visiting the FBI Field Office in Atlanta, I thanked the FBI agents for their professionalism and great work, and facilitated a brief phone call for the President to thank the agents personally for their work. He did not ask any questions, nor did he issue any directives.

Gabbard went on to lay out her answers to the questions posed by Mark Warner and James Himes, saying that election security "is a national security issue."

"Interference in U.S. elections is a threat to our republic and a national security threat. The President and his Administration are committed to safeguarding the integrity of U.S. elections to ensure that neither foreign nor domestic powers undermine the American people’s right to determine who our elected leaders are," Gabbard wrote. Gabbard also said the Director of National Intelligence has "broad authority" related to election security.

Gabbard also noted that the National Security Act of 1947 says that the "congressional accountability requirements of that Act do not require that the President obtain approval from the congressional intelligence committees before initiating a significant intelligence activity," noting the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia issued the Fulton County search warrant under seal. "I have not seen the warrant or the evidence of probable cause that the DOJ submitted to the Court for approval," Gabbard wrote. "Therefore, the ODNI had no ability, authority, or responsibility to inform the Committees about the search warrant ahead of its execution."

It's not a coincidence at all, and it wouldn't be the first time. Early last year, Gabbard told Fox News she believed she was included in the "Quiet Skies" surveillance program after she criticized then-Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration.

“I think they were trying to intimidate me, but also, they were trying to really create this chilling effect…send a message out to people that if you go and criticize then-Vice President Kamala Harris…you too, would face consequences,” Gabbard told Laura Ingraham at the time.

