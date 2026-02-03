So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard...

What fresh hell is this? First, the lede in this hit piece against Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is buried. Second, it’s buried because this line totally shreds whatever this is. We still don’t know the details, but The Wall Street Journal assured us that this whistleblower complaint is so incredible that it paralyzed the intelligence community in Washington regarding how to tackle it and disclose its contents to Congress. Sounds wild, right? Yeah, until the inspector general’s office said that they reviewed the complaint and found it was total crap (via Wall Street Journal) [emphasis mine]:

A U.S. intelligence official has alleged wrongdoing by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in a whistleblower complaint that is so highly classified it has sparked months of wrangling over how to share it with Congress, according to U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter. The filing of the complaint has prompted a continuing, behind-the-scenes struggle about how to assess and handle it, with the whistleblower’s lawyer accusing Gabbard of stonewalling the complaint. Gabbard’s office rejects that characterization, contending it is navigating a unique set of circumstances and working to resolve the issue. A cloak-and-dagger mystery reminiscent of a John le Carré novel is swirling around the complaint, which is said to be locked in a safe. Disclosure of its contents could cause “grave damage to national security,” one official said. It also implicates another federal agency beyond Gabbard’s, and raises potential claims of executive privilege that may involve the White House, officials said. The complaint was filed last May with the intelligence community’s inspector general, according to a November letter that the whistleblower’s lawyer addressed to Gabbard. The letter, which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal, accused Gabbard’s office of hindering the dissemination of the complaint to lawmakers by failing to provide necessary security guidance on how to do so. In a statement, a spokeswoman for Gabbard’s office confirmed that the complaint concerned Gabbard but dismissed it as “baseless and politically motivated.” The whistleblower’s lawyer, Andrew Bakaj, and Gabbard’s office also disagreed on whether the inspector general had made any determinations about the credibility of the complaint. A representative for the inspector general said the office had determined specific allegations against Gabbard weren’t credible, while it couldn’t reach a determination on others. Bakaj said he was never informed that any determinations were reached.

That’s the ballgame. What are we even doing here? It’s the Russian collusion playbook: drop something that’s supposedly a bombshell, only to find out it’s total nonsense, bury that revelation, and we’re left with a nothing burger.

So, in short, someone alleged wrongdoing, and the contents remain highly classified, so neither the publication nor the whistleblower’s attorney has reviewed any meaningful files or evidence on the matter.

All we know is that the inspector general said the complaint was fugazi. We’re stuck in the time loop, which is fitting since Groundhog Day was yesterday.

UPDATE: Gabbard responded.

Contrary to the blatantly false and slanderous accusations being made against me by Members of Congress and their friends in the propaganda media, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has and will continue to take action under my statutory authorities to secure our… pic.twitter.com/eX4Kdnp8oU — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) February 3, 2026

