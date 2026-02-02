The Democrats’ Empty Threats of Oppression
ProPublica's Reckless Doxxing of the CBP Agents Who Shot Alex Pretti Wrecked Another...
A CNN Host Had a Disasterous End to Her Interview With Deputy AG...
A Fox News Host Wasn't Going to Allow This Dem Senator Get Away...
Spanish Socialist Has Confirmed This Narrative Libs Claim Is a Right-Wing Hoax
VIP
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Explains She Gave Trump Her Nobel...and This CBS News Host...
The Grammys Were One Giant Anti-ICE Rally
Make America America Again
Election 2026: California Republicans Have a Chance
Should Race Realism Be Suppressed? The New York Times Thinks So
Stop Calling Them Democrats
Democrat Wins Show GOP Voters Aren't Motivated
Appeasement Has Failed: Britain Must Finally Proscribe the IRGC and Close Iran's Embassy
Negotiating Greenland from Denmark is Merely Deja Vu. The U.S. Took the Virgin...
Tipsheet

This Wisconsin School Solved the Transgender Bathroom Issue by Punishing the Girls

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 02, 2026 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The trans insanity hasn't died, despite some massive legal and cultural victories that have dealt significant blows to the ideology and the movement. But we must remain vigilant, because the Left will not give up their latest pet cause without a fight, not even after a jury handed a victim of trans activism $2 million in a medical malpractice suit.

Advertisement

In New Richmond, Wisconsin, a high school principal is saying that all the school's biological girls must use single private bathrooms if they're uncomfortable with a "trans-identifying boy" being in the girls' bathrooms. After what happened in Loudoun County, Virginia, and elsewhere, it's clear girls should have the right to safe, single-sex spaces.

But they do not.

The principal, Nikki Benson, sent a letter to parents about the issue.

Here's what the letter says (emphasis added):

I want to thank you for reaching out and sharing your concerns about this. We do not want any of our students to feel uncomfortable at school as the safety and security of our students is very important to us. I do want you to know I am not able to conform or discuss any private educational data about other students with you; in the same way I cannot share information about your daughter with other parents, I cannot confirm or discuss the status of any other students with you.

Regarding your question about policy, state and federal law currently require school districts in Wisconsin to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that are consistent with their gender identity. This has been the law in the state for a number of years and is not a new or even recent policy. Because this is a matter controlled by state and federal law, there is no action the School District could take that is contrary to this position without potentially violating student rights and the law.

Please know that if your daughter is not comfortable using the girls' bathroom, we do have single, private bathrooms available for her to use. She will be excused from any tardies she may receive if using this bathroom interferes with her ability to arrive at the start of class.

We appreciate you reaching out with your concerns and hope you can understand the District's position.

Recommended

A Fox News Host Wasn't Going to Allow This Dem Senator Get Away With This Lie About ICE Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER WISCONSIN WOMEN'S SPORTS

It is a lie that state and federal law require such compliance. Wisconsin's legislature is Republican controlled and has been for the better part of a decade. There is no such law on the books in the state. Nor does federal law require that.

And if there are single, private restrooms available, why doesn't the "trans-identifying" boy use those? Why does every girl in the school have to be displaced — and be made late for class — because of one other student?

Exactly that.

They never believed in democracy, because it means they lose sometimes.

This is radicalizing.

Advertisement

Because the Democratic Party says so.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Fox News Host Wasn't Going to Allow This Dem Senator Get Away With This Lie About ICE Matt Vespa
ProPublica's Reckless Doxxing of the CBP Agents Who Shot Alex Pretti Wrecked Another Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
The Democrats’ Empty Threats of Oppression Kurt Schlichter
A CNN Host Had a Disasterous End to Her Interview With Deputy AG Todd Blanche Matt Vespa
Spanish Socialist Has Confirmed This Narrative Libs Claim Is a Right-Wing Hoax Matt Vespa
New Hollywood Is Dead, Long Live Old Hollywood Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Fox News Host Wasn't Going to Allow This Dem Senator Get Away With This Lie About ICE Matt Vespa
Advertisement