This Wisconsin School Solved the Transgender Bathroom Issue by Punishing the Girls

The trans insanity hasn't died, despite some massive legal and cultural victories that have dealt significant blows to the ideology and the movement. But we must remain vigilant, because the Left will not give up their latest pet cause without a fight, not even after a jury handed a victim of trans activism $2 million in a medical malpractice suit.

In New Richmond, Wisconsin, a high school principal is saying that all the school's biological girls must use single private bathrooms if they're uncomfortable with a "trans-identifying boy" being in the girls' bathrooms. After what happened in Loudoun County, Virginia, and elsewhere, it's clear girls should have the right to safe, single-sex spaces.

But they do not.

The principal, Nikki Benson, sent a letter to parents about the issue.

"Please know that if your daughter is not comfortable using the girls' bathroom, we do have single, private bathrooms available for her to use."



This high school principal is sending all the real girls to a single-stall bathroom so that a biological male can have free rein over… pic.twitter.com/do00GH410W — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) January 30, 2026

Here's what the letter says (emphasis added):

I want to thank you for reaching out and sharing your concerns about this. We do not want any of our students to feel uncomfortable at school as the safety and security of our students is very important to us. I do want you to know I am not able to conform or discuss any private educational data about other students with you; in the same way I cannot share information about your daughter with other parents, I cannot confirm or discuss the status of any other students with you. Regarding your question about policy, state and federal law currently require school districts in Wisconsin to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that are consistent with their gender identity. This has been the law in the state for a number of years and is not a new or even recent policy. Because this is a matter controlled by state and federal law, there is no action the School District could take that is contrary to this position without potentially violating student rights and the law. Please know that if your daughter is not comfortable using the girls' bathroom, we do have single, private bathrooms available for her to use. She will be excused from any tardies she may receive if using this bathroom interferes with her ability to arrive at the start of class. We appreciate you reaching out with your concerns and hope you can understand the District's position.

It is a lie that state and federal law require such compliance. Wisconsin's legislature is Republican controlled and has been for the better part of a decade. There is no such law on the books in the state. Nor does federal law require that.

And if there are single, private restrooms available, why doesn't the "trans-identifying" boy use those? Why does every girl in the school have to be displaced — and be made late for class — because of one other student?

Yet, when it was suggested that trans-identifying individuals use these "single, private bathrooms" it was met with:

"How dare you?! That would stigmatize them. You transphobe!" — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) January 30, 2026

Exactly that.

For all the leftist talk about democracy--majority rules--they sure do like to insist on special treatment for the minority and inconvenience for the majority. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) January 31, 2026

They never believed in democracy, because it means they lose sometimes.

The staff could've given the boy their bathroom to protect the girls' comfort, modesty, safety, and privacy. He has no business knowing which female student needs to change a tampon. The Far Left is radicalizing me against them in real time. Good work, Democrats, doing this crap. https://t.co/g6wMpJ1UoQ — Leah J (@LeahJMusic) January 31, 2026

This is radicalizing.

This is offensive, outrageous, and dangerous. Why are the privacy rights, and dignity, of women and girls secondary to a man's impossible claim to be female? https://t.co/ZstI7sOS3B — Ramona Reeves Stumpf (@RRStumpf) January 30, 2026

Because the Democratic Party says so.

