Rep. Wilson Finally Agrees With Donald Trump That Haiti Is a Dangerous Nation

Back in 2018, the Left got its knickers in a twist when President Trump described places like Haiti as "s***hole" countries. Celebrities like Conan O'Brien, Bill Maher, and Susan Sarandon all quickly donned t-shirts that said "Haiti is great already."

After Trump called Haiti a s***hole nation, celebrities started wearing "Haiti Is Great Already" merch to prove him wrong.



How did these t-shirts age? pic.twitter.com/KxwcSFT0n3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 10, 2024

Despite that, last year, Haiti was overrun with gangs who were leaving bodies lying in the streets, as we noted here. In the fall of 2024, major airlines stopped flights into the nation because of gunfire directed at landing planes. Those problems are not new. Haiti has been plagued by violence, corruption, and mismanagement for years. That reality is conveniently ignored by the Left until it's politically expedient to do otherwise.

Democrats also attacked President Trump for those remarks and welcomed Haitians to Ohio and other states with open arms. One of the Dems who attacked Trump back in 2018 was Rep. Frederica Wilson.

At the time, she boycotted the State of the Union over Trump's remarks and explained it in a statement:

"For the first time since I began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will not be attending the president's State of the Union address. I have no doubt that instead of delivering a message of inclusivity and an agenda that benefits all Americans, President Trump's address will be full of innuendo, empty promises, and lies. "During his disappointing and destructive first year in office, Mr. Trump has demeaned the presidency at every opportunity and cast doubt on our nation's standing as a global leader. The United States' reputation is smoldering in the ashes of his recent racist and incendiary remarks about Haiti and African nations. Many of his proposed domestic policies are harmful to people of color, low-income communities, and the middle class. It would be an embarrassment to be seen with him at a forum that under any other president would be an honor to attend."

She also issued a separate statement about President Trump's Haiti remarks:

"I should be disappointed by reports that President Trump thinks that Haiti, El Salvador and African nations are 'shithole countries' and that he has a decided preference for immigrants from countries like Norway, but I'm not. Nor am I surprised. "It is a travesty that our nation is being led by someone who demeans the presidency at every opportunity by word, tweet, and deed. The United States would not be the great nation that it is without the contributions of immigrants from all over the world, including American-born citizens of African, Caribbean, and Latino descent, a fact that Mr. Trump willfully ignores. "His comments are yet another sign that people of color cannot count on this administration to create an agenda that treats all Americans fairly, regardless of their race, creed, or color. To them I say, don't get mad. Vote."

Despite the fact that Wilson's website dates both of these statements to 2022, they were made prior to that, as President Trump's first State of the Union address was January 30, 2018.

Now, Rep. Wilson is admitting that President Trump was right about Haiti, warning that sending people back there would be a "death sentence."

Rep. Wilson: "To send Haitians to Haiti is a death sentence… full of warfare, r*pe, and vioIence" pic.twitter.com/UrP8SkkNrS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 1, 2026

"And they are terrorized. They are terrorized. Haitian nationals. This is cruelty, this is inhumane, and this is a death sentence," Wilson said. "Because we already know the consequences, because in Haiti, there's open warfare and rape. There's ravaging violence against women and children. There are no school days, no work schedule. You do what the gangs want you to do."

Gee, what could possibly go wrong by bringing all those people to America, where they can engage in rape and violence against women and children?

Every single Haitian should be brought to Congresswoman Frederica Wilson’s district to safeguard from the horrors of Haiti. 🇭🇹🇺🇸 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 1, 2026

That'll never happen.

In their minds, this is an argument for having an open border with Haiti. https://t.co/aLiUaJxFDO — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 1, 2026

That's the Democratic Party's "logic," such as it is.

So, sticking any of them in Ohio is a terrible idea. Noted. https://t.co/MXdYRFLmJs — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) February 1, 2026

"Things are bad in Haiti, so let's bring the people who make things in Haiti bad to America."

What happened to all that money the Clintons got for Haiti? https://t.co/JP2JBiJTjK — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) February 2, 2026

Excellent question.

They won't protect Americans from Haitians but they'll protect Haitians from Haitians. https://t.co/SqAsO82DCd — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) February 2, 2026

Some are more equal than others.

