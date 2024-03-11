Liberal America's 'Haiti Isn't a S**thole' Narrative Took a Fatal Blow Over the Weekend

In 2018, Donald Trump reportedly included Haiti on his “s**thole” countries list. Liberal America went apoplectic, as they were still reeling from their upset loss. In 2016. Anything Trump says is attacked, and things haven’t changed since he left office. Yet, this was also a true statement. The island nation has been a virtual failed state for decades. For days after those remarks, we were subjected to gaslighting from the liberal media who tried to sell the line that Haiti was the gem of the Caribbean.

Now, as political turmoil continues to engulf the island, we have reports of the capital, Port-au-Prince, being littered with dead bodies as gangs have taken over the streets. In other words, yes, Haiti is a total s**thole (via WaPo):

On a ride through the gang-controlled streets of Haiti’s capital on Friday, past an improvised barricade, the motorcycle taxi reached a crossroad. First came the smell — of something burning. Then, the sight: a corpse, charred black, lying in the middle of street, its bones and feet sticking out of the pile of ash. The night before, Jimmy Boursiquot, a carpenter who lives nearby, heard two gunshots. Peering carefully out his window, checking his watch — it was 8:24 p.m. — he saw two men drive away, leaving the body behind, not far from a university administration office and one of Haiti’s largest telecommunications companies. A few hours later, he said, the men returned and burned the remains. The streets of Port-au-Prince reek with the stench of the dead. It’s a grisly new marker of the violence and dysfunction in this beleaguered Caribbean nation of 11 million people. In the absence of a functioning state, violent armed gangs have taken control of more than 80 percent of the capital, the United Nations estimates. Gunfire crackles at all hours. Residents who dare leave their homes stumble across bodies that have been left where they fell.

Before Trump was elected president, Haiti was viewed as a wrecked nation, one where even Godzilla wouldn’t attack if that creature existed, as seen on Family Guy:

‘Haiti is great.’ Fact check: false.