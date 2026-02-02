DHS Secretary Noem's Latest Announcement for Minneapolis Operations Will Likely Anger Libs
Tipsheet

Violent Anti-ICE Extremism Is on Display at Penn State

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 02, 2026 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

It's no surprise to anyone that college campuses are hotbeds of violent leftism. We've seen it throughout the years, most recently with the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas campus occupations, and now the "anti-fascist" and anti-ICE movements have taken hold. Last September, flyers advertising the "John Brown Club" appeared on the Georgetown Campus. Named after the violent abolitionist, the flyers had a QR code and "Hey, Fascist! Catch!" written on them, a nod to the inscriptions on bullet casings carried by alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.

Now at Penn State, radical Leftists are back, and they're calling for the murder of ICE agents.

This is scary and unacceptable.

Yes, he or she does. And if it's a group, they all need to be expelled.

All of this.

The school would be investigating it. As of now, Townhall can't find any statement about these stickers.

Late last month, Penn State students held an anti-ICE protest following the death of activist Alex Pretti.

The Penn State College Republicans also issued a statement about the signs.

That statement reads:

Yesterday, the Penn State College Republicans were appalled to discover that a member of the Penn State College Democrats posted a photo on social media of a flyer on campus depicting an ICE agent being hanged, accompanied by the phrase, “Dead ICE Agents Can’t Kill.” This is a line crossed that we cannot and will not remain silent on.

Regardless of political affiliation or policy views, this kind of call for violence against federal law enforcement officers is unacceptable under any circumstances. This type of rhetoric, which has now made its way onto Penn State’s University Park campus, is the kind of inflammatory speech that creates an environment in which people come to believe it is acceptable to commit violent acts against ICE officers, as well as those who support their efforts. History has shown that dehumanizing rhetoric and explicit calls for violence do not remain confined to online spaces, but instead have real-world consequences that endanger lives.

We call on the Penn State College Democrats to publicly and unequivocally condemn these calls for violence against federal law enforcement officers, particularly those working for ICE, and to denounce the actions of this member. This is not a matter of partisan disagreement, but of basic standards of decency and safety within our campus community. We steadfastly defend the free speech of any American; this moves beyond pure advocacy and into the realm of criminal threats. As we stated in September and countless times before: “Political violence of any kind is sickening and has no place in our nation.” We hope to see them do the right thing.

In addition, those who made this call for violence and promoted it must be held responsible. We call for a complete investigation into this matter by the Penn State administration. These threats are not only against our values as Americans and Penn Staters, but also against University Policy and the Law. This poster may constitute a felony under 18 U.S.C. § 115(a)(1)(B) because it constitutes a true threat to the lives of federal law enforcement officers. The Supreme Court has ruled that this type of speech is not protected political speech and, in combination with the depiction of a lynched ICE officer, is illegal.

As for matters of University Policy, under AD78 Threats to Campus Safety, all threats to inflict injury or harm upon someone, whether explicit or implied, through another person, in writing, electronically, or by any other means, are unacceptable. In addition, this threat appears to violate our Student Code of Conduct, as any direct or implied physical, written, or verbal conduct that causes a reasonable fear of physical harm to any person is against Section IV, Point 2.

In a time when Law Enforcement Officers and Conservatives are facing increasing violence and threats of violence against them, we must all, as a University and a Nation, stand against this rhetoric.

According to the College Republicans, the Penn State College Democrats are aware of and condemn the poster. 

They also said that the individual in question is no longer a part of the College Democrats. That means they know who this person is, and that person can be held responsible for his or her actions.

As of right now, Penn State has not issued a statement on the poster, although many are asking them to take action.

Others are looking for Governor Josh Shapiro to step in.

He has not issued a statement on this yet, either.

If Penn State or Shapiro issues a statement, we will update.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again.

