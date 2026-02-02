VIP
The Strong Case Against Don Lemon
Sportscaster Emily Austin Proved Not Everyone at the Grammys Hated ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 02, 2026 11:00 AM
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

There were a lot of anti-ICE speeches and accessories at last night's Grammys. Bad Bunny, who is headlining the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, demanded ICE get out of our cities, and Billie Eilish said, "No one is illegal on stolen land." They both live in gated communities, and Eillish even reportedly has a restraining order against a man who trespassed on her property, so the hypocrisy and irony aren't lost on us.

But there were at least two people who didn't go along with the anti-ICE narrative, and one of them was sportscaster Emily Austin. While the rest of the audience stood and applauded, she remained seated.

"A standing ovation for 'ICE Out,' I'm gonna sit down," Austin said. "I'm going to sit down. They should all be ashamed of themselves. I love our law enforcement."

In the general public, this is an 80-20 issue, and Hollywood is on the losing side.

The cause du jour always changes, but the goal remains the same: the destruction of America.

That's (D)ifferent.

As we noted earlier, the Grammys have strict security, and you are required to show identification to enter the event. The LAPD was also involved with securing the venue.

There was also private security at the event.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

