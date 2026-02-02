Sportscaster Emily Austin Proved Not Everyone at the Grammys Hated ICE

There were a lot of anti-ICE speeches and accessories at last night's Grammys. Bad Bunny, who is headlining the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, demanded ICE get out of our cities, and Billie Eilish said, "No one is illegal on stolen land." They both live in gated communities, and Eillish even reportedly has a restraining order against a man who trespassed on her property, so the hypocrisy and irony aren't lost on us.

Advertisement

But there were at least two people who didn't go along with the anti-ICE narrative, and one of them was sportscaster Emily Austin. While the rest of the audience stood and applauded, she remained seated.

Standing ovation at the Grammys after an artist said “ICE Out”

So shameful. We love our law enforcement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dcNGX32EAB — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) February 2, 2026

"A standing ovation for 'ICE Out,' I'm gonna sit down," Austin said. "I'm going to sit down. They should all be ashamed of themselves. I love our law enforcement."

Happy to see at least a couple people there are not certifiably insane. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) February 2, 2026

In the general public, this is an 80-20 issue, and Hollywood is on the losing side.

So ice out is the new Palestine https://t.co/VKFd0niFLX pic.twitter.com/GoKEYhhFha — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) February 2, 2026

The cause du jour always changes, but the goal remains the same: the destruction of America.

Quite hilarious all the people clapping and applauding live in gated communities where outsiders aren’t allowed in.



Oh the irony. https://t.co/xzzBRGurU9 — Jake Franklin (@jake_theviking) February 2, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Emily is one of the righteous few attending the Grammys that have not been infected by the vile leftist virus. https://t.co/WcBLhEhYBC — Uri Israel (@Israel2252) February 2, 2026

As we noted earlier, the Grammys have strict security, and you are required to show identification to enter the event. The LAPD was also involved with securing the venue.

These are the ones who lived in gated communities and walk around with security. — TrumpPatriotNY (@TrumpPatriotNY) February 2, 2026

There was also private security at the event.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.