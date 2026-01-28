Trump Issues Warning to Iran: Make a Deal. Or Else.

President Trump has just issued a stark warning to Iran, telling the Islamic nation to come to the table for a deal before it's too late.

🚨JUST IN: Trump threatens Iran: “A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready,… pic.twitter.com/i66a5HPRMD — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 28, 2026

In a post on Truth Social, the President wrote:

A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary. Hopefully Iran will quickly "Come to the Table" and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS — one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn't, and there was "Operation Midnight Hammer," a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don't make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The Iranian people have been staging a long uprising against the Islamic regime, and it has been deadly and dangerous. Death toll estimates are anywhere between 5,000 and 20,000, with reports of regime guards reportedly going to hospitals to execute the wounded. And there are hundreds of thousands of wounded.

Power and Internet access are both sporadic, despite Starlink operating in the region, so it's hard to fully understand the scope of what's happening.

President Trump has been encouraged to intervene and has been considering military action for a while. Today's post is the latest escalation against Iran.

