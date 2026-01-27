Guess What Some Virginia Dems Are Asking People to Do When They See ICE Agents

Virginia Democrats seem eager to be the next Minneapolis, and they're pushing to create clashes between citizens, local law enforcement, and federal agents by telling Virginians to call 911 if they see ICE agents.

Given the Left's track record of misidentifying ICE agents, including stopping anyone who drives a Chevy Suburban, this won't go well, and it will put the lives and safety of Virginians at risk while authorities go on wild goose chases after ICE agents while ignoring serious problems.

Virginian here...



Our idiot politicans now demand you CALL 911 if you see an ICE agent.



People will die because of this.



Heart attacks, robberies, and a million other things will go unanswered in Arlington VA because the switchboard will be clogged by idiots. https://t.co/dyD59GRqoT pic.twitter.com/474D5ATMQA — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 27, 2026

Here's more:

If Arlington residents see immigration enforcement operating in the county, some local elected officials are advising them to call 911. County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti and Board member Takis Karantonis encouraged calling the emergency number. De Ferranti noted at a meeting on Saturday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents “have no legal requirement to tell us when they come into our community.” “It helps us know when ICE is in Arlington, so we can better pursue Arlington County’s law enforcement mission — preventing violence in our community,” he said. De Ferranti argued that a lack of coordination with local law enforcement is part of a broader effort to sideline localities. He said he planned to bring forward, in coming weeks, “targeted and thoughtful” county resources for family members of those taken into custody or deported by the Trump administration.

And here's video of Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti telling residents to call 911

Arlington, Virginia County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti tells residents to call 9-11 if they see ICE in the community.



Democrat politicians are now encouraging people to use emergency services to track ICE. pic.twitter.com/tZ4hJIBf9v — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2026

Federal agents enforcing federal law is not "violence in our community." Meanwhile, the Arlington County DA, Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, has worked to stymie an investigation into threats against Trump administration advisor Stephen Miller and his family. In December 2024, Dehghani-Tafti came under fire for letting Leonardo Reyes out on probation for a 2021 drug store robbery after Reyes stabbed a woman and her child. In 2022, the Arlington Coalition of Police accused Dehghani-Tafti of "ineptitude" after suspect Francis Rose was released after a 2020 case against him fell apart. Rose then went on to shoot two construction workers in the head. Her office also dropped charges against a former D.C. official accused of grabbing another man by the neck in the parking lot of an Arlington gym.

But the County Board doesn't seem concerned about those things and about keeping the community safe from actual criminals set loose by Dehghani-Tafti's office. Just the ICE agents enforcing immigration law, laws the Democrats supported up until they ignored them.

Such recklessness is also against the law. Under Virginia Code § 18.2-461.1, it’s a Class 1 misdemeanor to knowingly give a false emergency communication that results in a response from police, fire, or EMS. If someone is injured or dies, it becomes a felony. Of course, it's clear the District Attorney won't prosecute such deaths, but the abuse of the 911 system is illegal.

Democrats don't seem to care, however.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

