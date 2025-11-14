Rep. Jim Jordan Launches Congressional Probe of VA Prosecutor Stymying Stephen Miller Investigation

Last week, Townhall reported that Democrat officials were trying to thwart an investigation into the person who doxxed Trump aide Stephen Miller.

66-year-old Barbara Wien, a retired professor and activist, allegedly put "flyers in Miller’s Virginia neighborhood that listed his home address and referred to him as a “Nazi.” The flyers claimed Miller is “wanted for crimes against humanity” and displayed a QR code linking to an activist Instagram account." Video footage showed Wien making an aggressive gesture towards Miller's wife and police seized Wien's phone during their investigation.

The harassment led Miller and his family to move from their Arlington home to a D.C. military housing over safety concerns.

One of the Democratic officials trying to derail the investigation is Virginia prosecutor Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, the Commonwealth attorney for Arlington.

Here's more:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan launched a probe Thursday into a Virginia prosecutor he claims is siding with a left-wing activist being investigated for threats to White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and the intimidation of his family. Jordan’s (R-Ohio) request for information from Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, comes after the prosecutor reportedly asked a local judge to limit a state law enforcement search of a woman accused of putting up menacing flyers in Miller’s Northern Virginia neighborhood and making a bizarre gesture at the White House official’s wife.

In a letter Jordan wrote to Dehghani-Tafti, he said, "On October 2, 2025, in the matter pending before a court in Arlington County, you made ‘an unusual request’ by siding ‘with the defense’ in requesting that the judge overseeing the matter limit the search warrant and the information that state police could share with the FBI, which the judge so ordered.

"According to investigators involved in the case, you have been ‘stymying the investigation’ into the threats made against the Miller family," Jordan wrote.

This isn't the first time Dehghani-Tafti has been in the spotlight for her behavior. In 2021, she was one of the prosecutors who charged Chris Johnson in a "murder-for-hire" plot involving his fiancée, Andrea Cincotta. In 1998, Cincotta was found dead in a closet in her Arlington apartment. Years later, the man convicted of her murder alleged Johnson paid him $5,000 to kill Cincotta, and Johnson was arrested and put on trial. A jury returned a not guilty verdict after just one hour of deliberation. Jurors found enough reasonable doubt and questionable interrogation tactics to return that verdict, according to ABC News.

Rep. Jordan retweeted a post from the House Judiciary GOP yesterday about the investigation into Dehghani-Tafti.

🚨NEWS: Chairman @Jim_Jordan launches inquiry into rogue Virginia prosecutor for ignoring threats and doxxing targeting White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and his family.



"Every family deserves equal protection under the law—especially amid rising political violence against conservatives," the post read.