John Fetterman Joins Democrats in Calling for Ouster of DHS Secretary Noem

Following the shooting of Leftist activist Alex Pretti, Democrats quickly came up with a new playbook that called for the removal of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) drafted articles on impeachment back on January 14, and the list of Democrats demanding her ouster grew quickly.

Now, another Democrat is calling on President Trump to fire Noem: Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump: I make a direct appeal to immediately fire @Sec_Noem.



Americans have died.



She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy.



DO NOT make the mistake President Biden made for not firing a grossly incompetent DHS Secretary. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) January 27, 2026

This writer has found Fetterman to be a voice of reason on the Democratic side of the aisle, and so have many other conservatives, but not this time.

Many reminded Fetterman that the blame for these deaths lies not with Noem, but with the agitators — including his fellow Democrats — who encouraged such behavior

Americans have died because certain Americans decided to join Marxist insurgency groups that harass and interfere with lawful ICE operations.



Call it what it is and stop joining in the rest of the criminal left in this color revolution. — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) January 27, 2026

Mayor Jacob Frey, Governor Tim Walz, and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan have all encouraged interference with law enforcement, said the state was "at war" with the Feds, and called ICE agents Nazis and the Gestapo.

*Insurrectionists* have died. Those engaging in rebellion against the United States reject America, so I reject them. As should all patriots. — E__Strobel (@E__Strobel) January 27, 2026

If you really wrote this, I'd like you to explain how it's Noem's fault that a guy (no longer a nurse, btw) who decided to carry his weapon into a zone where law enforcement was attempting to arrest an illegal, and then decided it was a good idea to get into a physical… — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) January 27, 2026

Those are all fair points.

With all do respect, the "protestors" were violent & tried to attack/kill ICE Agents. Why can't they defend themselves? — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝘼𝙜𝙚 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 🇺🇸 (@GoldenAgeTimes2) January 27, 2026

Fetterman has been a more reasonable figure on this, which is worth noting. He also voted to confirm Noem.

.@SenFettermanPA has been both a a “very pro-immigration Democrat” while also saying the United States should “deport all criminal immigrants. He has also said he "rejects the calls to defund or abolish ICE"

All of this is notable in this context . https://t.co/0ddWowJzv5 — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) January 27, 2026

The problem with removing Noem is that it's unlikely ANYONE would be appointed to replace her, given the contentious nature of Congress these days, and especially when it comes to DHS and ICE.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

