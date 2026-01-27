Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Blows Up the 'He Was Just Protesting'...
Zohran Mamdani's Going to Have a Hard Time Escaping the Trap Eric Adams...
Justice Department Withdraws Warrant for Don Lemon's Arrest, but He's Not Out of...
LOL: This Trump Hater Thinks Floridians Will Choose Him As Their Next Senator
Family of People Killed in Venezuelan Boat Airstrike Sues Trump Administration
Inside the Democrats' Crowded, Messy, Race to the Left in Iowa Senate Primary
Guess What Some Virginia Dems Are Asking People to Do When They See...
UK Officials Admit They Have No Plan as 600 Islamic Migrant Men Are...
VIP
The Trans Trend May Be Dying. But the Fallout Is Just Beginning.
VCU Health Nurse Placed on Leave, Facing Investigation After Urging the Poisoning of...
Exactly What All Are We Losing in Minnesota?
The End of the Road for the Little Dinner That Could
Tom Homan Slams Mika Brzezinski for Her Anti-ICE Rhetoric in Fiery Interview
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Requests Lengthy Meeting With Trump After Being Sidelined in...
Jimmy Kimmel Just Can't Help Himself
Tipsheet

John Fetterman Joins Democrats in Calling for Ouster of DHS Secretary Noem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 27, 2026 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Following the shooting of Leftist activist Alex Pretti, Democrats quickly came up with a new playbook that called for the removal of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) drafted articles on impeachment back on January 14, and the list of Democrats demanding her ouster grew quickly.

Advertisement

Now, another Democrat is calling on President Trump to fire Noem: Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman.

This writer has found Fetterman to be a voice of reason on the Democratic side of the aisle, and so have many other conservatives, but not this time.

Many reminded Fetterman that the blame for these deaths lies not with Noem, but with the agitators — including his fellow Democrats — who encouraged such behavior

Mayor Jacob Frey, Governor Tim Walz, and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan have all encouraged interference with law enforcement, said the state was "at war" with the Feds, and called ICE agents Nazis and the Gestapo.

Recommended

Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Blows Up the 'He Was Just Protesting' Narrative Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE JOHN FETTERMAN KRISTI NOEM

Those are all fair points.

Fetterman has been a more reasonable figure on this, which is worth noting. He also voted to confirm Noem.

The problem with removing Noem is that it's unlikely ANYONE would be appointed to replace her, given the contentious nature of Congress these days, and especially when it comes to DHS and ICE.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Blows Up the 'He Was Just Protesting' Narrative Matt Vespa
Zohran Mamdani's Going to Have a Hard Time Escaping the Trap Eric Adams Set on His Way Out Jeff Charles
Tom Homan Slams Mika Brzezinski for Her Anti-ICE Rhetoric in Fiery Interview Dmitri Bolt
The Reactions to This Anti-ICE Clown Getting Wrecked by a Flashbang Were Amazing Matt Vespa
Guess What Some Virginia Dems Are Asking People to Do When They See ICE Agents Amy Curtis
They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Exposed Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Blows Up the 'He Was Just Protesting' Narrative Matt Vespa
Advertisement