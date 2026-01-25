One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!
The Democrats Have a New Playbook and It Centers on Taking Out Kristi Noem

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 25, 2026 2:00 PM
In the wake of the fatal self-defense shooting of Alex Pretti, Democrats have wasted no time in attempting to spin the narrative for their political grandstanding. Amid the chaos, the leftists have found a new favorite target: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

During a rapid response phone call on Sunday, House Democrats chose to lock on to Noem in an attempt to force her resignation or removal. Should President Trump not sell out his close ally, Democrats have indicated that they will pursue impeachment.

“The President, for the good of the country, has that opportunity,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (FL-23 said on the call. “Should he embrace her, we will have no other option but to begin impeachment, not just [for] what’s happening in Minnesota, but FEMA and all the other issues in Homeland.”

A litany of leftist politicians have come out of the woodwork to call for Noem’s impeachment on social media as well. They claim that conducting lawful immigration enforcement in tantamount to a crime, labeled the shooting of armed-agitant Pretti as a murder, and repeated myths about ICE operations in an attempt to discredit Noem. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) drafted articles on impeachment on Jan. 14, which quickly reached 100 co-sponsors.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has already announced that the Democrats will hold any appropriations bill with funding for DHS hostage, almost ensuring another government shutdown.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul went as far as to deny federal disaster assistance for her own citizens to grandstand over the deportations of violent criminals.

But, while Democrats have chosen illegals over their own constituents and views on MSNBC over good governance, recent polling has shown that the Trump administration’s hardline stance on mass deportations continues to grow in support.

A recent Morning Consult poll discovered that respondents had a four point swing on immigration issues, and a nine point swing on national security.

Meanwhile, Noem, despite the vitriol leveled against her, has continued to ask state and local officials to cooperate on removing dangerous criminals from the country.

With growing support for Trump administration immigration policy and continued violence from leftist agitators, the move to impeach Noem seems likely to backfire on Democrats.

