The Democrats Have a New Playbook and It Centers on Taking Out Kristi Noem

In the wake of the fatal self-defense shooting of Alex Pretti, Democrats have wasted no time in attempting to spin the narrative for their political grandstanding. Amid the chaos, the leftists have found a new favorite target: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

On HOUSE DEM CAUCUS call, Rep. @RepMoskowitz said that House Dems should call on the removal or resignation of Noem.



"The president for the good of the country has that opportunity. Should he embrace her we will have no other option but to begin impeachment not just what’s… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 25, 2026

During a rapid response phone call on Sunday, House Democrats chose to lock on to Noem in an attempt to force her resignation or removal. Should President Trump not sell out his close ally, Democrats have indicated that they will pursue impeachment.

“The President, for the good of the country, has that opportunity,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (FL-23 said on the call. “Should he embrace her, we will have no other option but to begin impeachment, not just [for] what’s happening in Minnesota, but FEMA and all the other issues in Homeland.”

A litany of leftist politicians have come out of the woodwork to call for Noem’s impeachment on social media as well. They claim that conducting lawful immigration enforcement in tantamount to a crime, labeled the shooting of armed-agitant Pretti as a murder, and repeated myths about ICE operations in an attempt to discredit Noem. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) drafted articles on impeachment on Jan. 14, which quickly reached 100 co-sponsors.

Another murder by immigration enforcement in my district.



I am absolutely horrified that federal agents are targeting and executing our residents instead of protecting them.



ICE and CBP must leave Minnesota immediately. Kristi Noem must be impeached. Enough. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 24, 2026

Another U.S. citizen has been killed at the hands of ICE and there must be accountability, which is why Secretary Noem must be impeached immediately.



Under her leadership, ICE has targeted U.S. citizens and children and killed Americans. She is not focused on safety or border… — Congresswoman Laura Gillen (@RepLauraGillen) January 25, 2026

I am filing articles of impeachment against Kristi Noem because what is happening is a crime. Under her leadership ICE is tearing families apart and leaving death in their wake. pic.twitter.com/FU5tg80olU — Robin Kelly, Ph.D. (@RobinLynneKelly) January 8, 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has already announced that the Democrats will hold any appropriations bill with funding for DHS hostage, almost ensuring another government shutdown.

BREAKING NEWS — SCHUMER SAYS DEMS WONT ADVANCE FUNDING BILL WITH DHS. pic.twitter.com/xodvPIkhe4 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 24, 2026

New York Governor Kathy Hochul went as far as to deny federal disaster assistance for her own citizens to grandstand over the deportations of violent criminals.

Kathy Hochul cares more about protecting illegal invaders rather than Americans. pic.twitter.com/7OsuWlv0ND — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 25, 2026

But, while Democrats have chosen illegals over their own constituents and views on MSNBC over good governance, recent polling has shown that the Trump administration’s hardline stance on mass deportations continues to grow in support.

A recent Morning Consult poll discovered that respondents had a four point swing on immigration issues, and a nine point swing on national security.

Morning Consult - Trump Approval



Approve: 46% [+1]

Disapprove: 51% [-2]

——

Trump's net approval on key issues



🟢 National Security: +9

🟢 Immigration: +5 (was +1 last week)

🟢 Taxes: +2

🟢 Energy: +1

🟤 Economy: -3 (was -7)

🟤 Healthcare: -8

——

1/16-18 | 2,201 RV… pic.twitter.com/g7XRCgQfvQ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Noem, despite the vitriol leveled against her, has continued to ask state and local officials to cooperate on removing dangerous criminals from the country.

🚨 JUST IN - DHS SEC. KRISTI NOEM: "All we ask is that before you turn violent criminals out on the streets, let us know so we can pick them up and DEPORT THEM HOME!"



"We get it EVERYWHERE ELSE in the country!"



Frey and Walz CAUSED THE CHAOS.pic.twitter.com/b87V2stln2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2026

With growing support for Trump administration immigration policy and continued violence from leftist agitators, the move to impeach Noem seems likely to backfire on Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

