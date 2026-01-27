We Just Learned the Biden DOJ Investigated Ilhan Omar's Finances, Too

Last week, the House Oversight Committee announced it was opening an investigation into Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and the surge in her net worth. When Omar took office, herfinancial disclosure documents showed a negative net worth of $65,000. Now, she reports having a net worth anywhere between $6 and $30 million.

Speculation is that much of it comes from her husband's Obama-connected venture capital business, Rose Lake Capital, which was almost worthless in 2022 and now manages more than $60 billion in assets.

Yesterday, when President Trump announced that he was sending Tom Homan into Minnesota, and that Congress is looking into Omar's net worth, Omar responded, writing on X, "Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you're panicking. Right on cue, you're deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of 'investigations' have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota."

Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking.



Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of “investigations" have found nothing.



Get your goons out of Minnesota. https://t.co/OXYdRIcdHB — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2026

Well, it's clear the DOJ thought there was something fishy with Omar's finances, because the Biden DOJ was also looking into Omar.

Now it can be told.



Biden DOJ investigated Ilhan Omar in 2024 over her finances, campaign spending, and ties to a foreign national (not identified). https://t.co/YfQd62rH5f pic.twitter.com/xdckyD8Qco — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 27, 2026

Here's more:

The Justice Department under the Biden administration opened an investigation into Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, in 2024 to scrutinize her finances, campaign spending and interactions with a foreign citizen, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The inquiry, initiated by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington and the department’s public integrity unit in June of that year, appears to have stalled for lack of evidence, according to one of the people who requested anonymity to discuss internal department matters. The investigation appeared to be thrust into the public spotlight on Monday, when President Trump blindsided department officials by posting about it on Truth Social, singling out Ms. Omar. It was part of a rambling statement announcing a shake-up of the team overseeing immigration raids in Ms. Omar’s Minneapolis district that misspelled her name.

The Biden DOJ was notorious for going after Republicans, including the Arctic Frost scandal, and they'd leave no stone unturned when there was an (R) after someone's name. Is there a "lack of evidence" from Ilhan Omar's finances because she's that smart, or because the Biden DOJ didn't dig deep enough to find it?

This is a variation of the modified limiter hangout. The Deep State is saying “we already checked, nothing there. Any further investigation is political.” — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 27, 2026

According to The New York Post, Rose Lake Capital had less than $50 in the bank in 2022, but went from near-zero in value to $25 million in a year. Associates of the business were so taken aback by the sudden influx of cash that they brought the information to federal investigators, according to The New York Post.

That same article also made a mention of a winery linked to Omar, eStCru LLC. Its value skyrocketed from $15,000 to $5 million in a year, with no visible revenue.

#BREAKING: Ilhan Omar–linked winery ‘eStCru LLC’ reportedly soared from $15k to $5M in a year, with no visible revenue. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 27, 2026

According to a story in the Rhode Island Current, Omar's husband was accused of swindling an investor in that winery back in 2024.

The pair had been paid in grapes by a former client and had hired a well-respected Sonoma winemaker to turn those grapes into profit. They promised if they didn’t pay Mohd the full $900,000 on time, they would tack on 10% monthly interest on any outstanding balance, according to the contract shared with the Minnesota Reformer. The offer might have seemed suspicious if not for the person making it: Tim Mynett, a well-connected political consultant and husband to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom he married in 2020. Mynett came recommended by Mohd’s attorney, Faisal Gill, a former Democratic operative himself who knew Mynett from his days working on Keith Ellison’s congressional campaigns. Mynett and Gill had been friends since. Omar endorsed Gill in his unsuccessful bid for L.A. County Attorney, and Gill donated $1,000 to Omar’s campaign in 2021. “I trusted Tim,” Gill said in an interview. “If it was not for Tim, the deal would have never happened.” Mohd wired the $300,000 to Mynett and his long-time business partner Will Hailer, with whom he founded a political consultancy called E Street Group in 2018. But 18 months came and went without Mohd receiving the 200% return he was promised from the winery, eStCru. Mynett and Hailer only returned Mohd’s $300,000 — about a month late — according to a lawsuit Gill filed on behalf of Mohd in California last fall seeking at least $780,000.

How did a business that could not afford to pay back its investors on time suddenly have a value of $15 million? How did a woman with a negative net worth become a millionaire, seemingly overnight? How did a venture capital firm with $50 in the bank suddenly find itself in charge of tens of billions in assets?

These are not rhetorical questions. These are questions that any ordinary American would be expected to answer if his net worth skyrocketed and his business's values jumped seemingly almost overnight. Businesses associates and the Biden DOJ found it alarming enough to investigate, and even though the Biden DOJ said there was a "lack of evidence," the math does not add up. Congress is right to finally ask those questions again, and Omar seems less interested in being transparent than she is in dismissing the scrutiny as a deflection. If there's no wrongdoing, answering how this money appeared should be an easy task.

