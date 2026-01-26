They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Expos...
Was a Washington Man Just Stabbed Because of His Christian Faith?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 26, 2026 3:30 PM
A Washington man and his dog are recovering after they were stabbed by a yet-unnamed assailant yesterday morning outside of a Parkland convenience store. According to KOMO News, the victim, a man in his 50s, called 911 to report he'd been stabbed outside of a store.

The man also claims his attacker approached him and asked him what his religion was. When the man replied that he was a Christian, the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim and his dog.

The man and his dog were both transported to the hospital in serious condition, and the dog was taken in for immediate surgery.

Authorities found the suspect a few hours after the stabbing, and the suspect reportedly fled from police. When deputies made contact with the suspect, they said he was armed with multiple knives and made movements towards the deputies, who shot and killed him.

This stabbing came a week after a mob of anti-ICE activists stormed a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where they screamed at congregants, including children, and refused to let the congregation leave or even access the church's childcare to retrieve their children. Three suspects were arrested in connection with that mob, and they have all been released by judges.

This is accurate. A judge refused to sign the warrant to arrest Don Lemon, who was also part of the mob that invaded the church. He said he was there as a journalist, but there's enough evidence that the DOJ is seeking charges against Lemon.

It's fast becoming smart advice not to share personal details with strangers. It's clear something as normal as being a Christian can trigger some people.

It sure seems to meet the qualifications for a hate crime, but had the suspect not had a fatal encounter with police, this writer is willing to bet he wouldn't have been charged with a hate crime.

